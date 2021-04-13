The restocking of PS5 was confirmed today by Sony Direct How to get the console





PS5 replenishment is sparse in a few days. However, Sony Direct announced today (April 13th) at 12:00 pm (Pacific Standard Time) that it will offer a new opportunity to purchase a console. The retailer sent an email invitation yesterday (April 12th) to purchase the PS5 console.These invitations were first discovered by the PS5 tracker Wario 64

This is the second time Sony has used an invitation-only system to sell its PS5 console. There is no guaranteed way to be on Sony’s list, but here are some tricks you can do now that may help you get on Sony’s next VIP replenishment list.

Restock of Sony Direct PS5 (April 13, 12:00 PT)

PS5: Sony Direct’s $ 499 flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly more complete than the all-digital model. It sells for $ 499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital: $ 399 @ Sony Direct PS5 Digital Console does not have a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it is slightly thinner than the corresponding one. It also sells for $ 399 ($ ​​100 cheaper) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Restock Tracker: Check Stock Now How to Receive Notifications from Sony Direct

To receive an exclusive invitation from Sony Direct, you must have an active Sony Direct account and make sure the notification is set to “Yes”. Creating a Sony Direct account is easy. You can sign up from this link. Once you’ve set up your account, you’ll need to add your address and billing information. Saving this information to a file will make it easier if you can add the PS5 console to your cart.

To turn on notifications from Sony Direct, sign in to your account and[マイプロファイル]Click, then on the profile page[編集]Click the button. You will then be redirected to the new account settings page. From within that page, select “Notifications” from the left column and make sure you’re opt-in to receive news and special offers from Sony.

This trick does not guarantee that you will be invited in time for the PS5 drop on Tuesday, but it should increase your chances of the next exclusive Sony Direct PS5 replenishment event.

(Image credit: Future) How to get PS5 if you do not receive the invitation

The last time Sony restocked the invitation-only PS5 was in mid-March. Immediately after the invitation-only event was over, Sony Direct opened a PS5 queue for the general public. We can’t guarantee they will do this again today, but the timing is tight and if you need a PS5, it’s okay to go online after the 12:00 PT event is over. Of course, you can bookmark our page, and we keep you up to date with the latest PS5 replenishment news from Sony Direct and all major US retailers.

What to do if you are in the queue

Entering the virtual queue gives you an estimated wait time. All wait times are different and you are more likely to wait “more than an hour”. Even then, don’t despair. Status can change rapidly and wait times may be shorter than expected. (For example, after waiting 20 minutes at the last PS5 replenishment event, the time was reduced from “more than an hour” to just 15 minutes).

In addition, you may need to resolve the capture. (A simple challenge / question to make sure you’re not a bot). Normally, you need to select a radio box. As a result, you need to make sure that the browser tabs are prominent. If it doesn’t stand out, you can miss the capture challenge and lose your line.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy essentials PS5 accessories deals

