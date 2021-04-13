Elon Musk’s controversial Neuralink brain chip could be transplanted to humans this year





ELON Musk’s BrainChip startups could start inserting technology into people’s minds later this year.

Implants built by California-based Neuralink will one day allow people with disabilities to control their computers in their own way.

9

Wiring next to Neuralink microchips and scaleCredit human fingers: Neuralink

Last week, the company released a video of a foolish monkey playing a video game with his head.

Similar techniques could penetrate human subjects by the end of the year if startups meet previous expectations from musk.

Billionaire Tesla’s boss tweeted in February. “Neuralink is working very hard to ensure the safety of implants and is in close contact with the FDA.

“Hopefully, we may be able to do our first human experiment later this year.”

9

Billionaire Elon Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 Credit: Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. all rights reserved.

9

According to a February tweet from MuskCredit, human experimentation could begin later this year: twitter

Founded in 2016, Neuralink develops implantable brain chips that are inserted into the mental realm that controls movement.

According to the company, the technology will one day help paralyzed people control their smartphones and computers with brain activity.

Ultimately, Neuralink wants to provide implants that enhance intelligence and have the potential to treat neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

The goal is to create a complete brain interface within 25 years.

9

Neuralink released a video of a monkey that seems to be playing Pong with his head last week Credit: neuralink

9

Scientists can use iPhone Credit to interact with monkey implants: Neuralink

Musk argues that this technology can prevent humans from being overtaken by artificial intelligence. He believes that artificial intelligence may one day go against us.

The 49-year-old has made similar ambitious predictions in the past for his project, which was founded in 2016.

He said in 2019 that the chip will be tested in humans by the end of 2020.

Neuralink says the tip has already been inserted into the gray matter of mice and pigs, and now a nine-year-old monkey is under the knife.

9

Monkey brain activity is decoded using an algorithm Credit: neuralink

The 3-minute clip released on April 9 seems to show an adult macaque controlling a simple video game using only brain signals.

According to the company’s video, a monkey named Pager had Brain Machine Interface (BMI) chips on both sides of his head six weeks ago.

Primates learned to interact with games on their computers to receive banana smoothies delivered by machine-mounted steel pipes.

According to the video narrator, scientists can use the iPhone to work with implants. “It’s like pairing a phone with a Bluetooth speaker.”

9

Several U.S. companies are working on creating an interface that links computers to the brain to give users super intelligence Credit: neuralink.com

They connect to the brain via 2,000 electrodes connected to the animal’s motor cortex, which is part of the psyche that controls movement.

The data is fed back to a computer that “decodes” the brain’s signals, allowing the algorithm to predict the movement of the pager’s hand before the pager creates the pager.

This means that, according to the video, monkeys can move the cursor in a simple video game using only their own mind.

Following the release of the video, Mask presented a roadmap for the development of Neuralink chips for humans.

9

The implant is about the same size as the clock face Credit: AFP

“The first Neuralink products will allow paralyzed people to use their smartphones in their heads faster than those who use their thumbs,” Tesla and SpaceX bosses tweeted.

“Later versions will allow signals to be shunted from neuralinks in the brain to neuralinks in the body’s motor / sensory neuron clusters, allowing paralyzed patients to walk again, for example.”

“The device is embedded flush with the skull and charged wirelessly, so it looks and feels perfectly normal,” he added.

Several companies around the world are working on creating interfaces that link computers to the brain.

9

They promise to give recipients the ability to control the app with their own mind and track stress hormone levels in real time.

The technology also has military applications, allowing soldiers to use their ideas to command and communicate with swarms of drones.

While brain chips can dramatically expand the scope of what humans can do, experts have raised many ethical and safety concerns.

In a conversation with Zdnet last year, cybersecurity enthusiasts warned that implants could be hijacked to “erase or destroy” people’s skills and memories.

Who is Elon Musk?

This is what you need to know …

The controversial billionaire Elon Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa.

As a 12-year-old kid, he learned computer programming himself and sold video game code to PC Magazine for $ 500 ($ 300).

At the age of 17, he moved to Canada to study before earning two bachelor’s degrees in physics and business from the University of Pennsylvania.

At the age of 24 he moved to California and earned a PhD. He received his PhD in Applied Physics and Materials Science from Stanford University, but quit the program just two days later to carry out other projects.

At the age of 49, he is SpaceX founder and CEO, Tesla Motors co-founder, CEO, product architect, SolarCity co-founder and chairman, Opan AI co-chairman, Zip2 co-founder, X.com. Is the founder of. Merged with PayPal.

He is also working on a human brain chip project called Neuralink.

The purpose Musk stated is to reduce global warming and save humans from extinction by establishing a colony on Mars.

The millionaire inventor is also working on the world’s largest lithium-ion battery to store renewable energy.

Introducing Neuralink-Elon Musk’s company developing AI brain chips that make you a genius

ROCKY HORROR Horror video shows the huge size of the largest asteroid in the solar system

A stunning image of the “sea of ​​dunes” orbiting the freezing North Pole of Mars from this world

DIGIN Lost “Golden City of Luxor” Discovered in Egypt 3000 Years Later

The eruption of LAVA LAND volcano abandoned the ancient Egyptian city 2,000 years ago

Mars “Rainbow” Sky Bizarre Photo Interferes with Internet, Nasa Reveals Truth

MONKEY BUSINESS A shocking clip shows that a monkey with a brain chip is playing Pong in his mind

In other news, cybersecurity experts say that recipients of Neuralink implants run the risk of being hacked by online scammers.

Musk plans to make the Starlink satellite “invisible to the naked eye.”

And Telsa bosses Nasa and Tom Cruise want to use the SpaceX rocket to make their first movie in space.

What do you think of Neuralink? Let us know in the comments!

We pay for your story! Is there a story about the Sun Online Tech & Science team? Please email us at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos