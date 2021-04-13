Vodafone turns on Europe’s largest standalone 5G network





Vodafone has turned on Europe’s largest commercial stand-alone 5G network (SA 5G) in Germany. This development claims to help consumers and businesses maximize the potential of next-generation networks.

Almost all commercial 5G deployments to date have relied on non-standalone 5G (NSA 5G). It uses new wireless technology but relies on the underlying 5G core.

SA 5G uses a new virtual cloud-based core to enable data processing near collection points and enable features such as network slicing. This allows for guaranteed speed, increased reliability, and ultra-low latency.

5G speed record

These characteristics are essential for some of the most innovative 5G applications, including the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Vodafone has deployed SA 5G elsewhere, including Coventry University, but has never deployed it at this scale.

“We are paving the way for real-time connectivity. 5G is the first in Germany to become self-reliant,” declared Hannes Ametsreiter, CEO of Vodafone Germany. “We are the first network operator to set aside LTE support wheels for 5G. For customers who can experience real-time connectivity, not for internal testing.”

SA 5G is currently available in several major cities in Germany, including Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Leipzig and Münster. In these cities, operators’ 3.5GHz radios are connected to cloud-based cores powered by Ericssons technology. The network was tested using an Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8885G platform.

Vodafone advertises the potential of SA 5G to transform and enable entirely new industrial and public sector applications to deliver enhanced mobile broadband services. There are other benefits as well. In particular, it reduces energy consumption by 20% compared to NSA 5G.

These savings not only reduce the environmental impact of 5G, but also reduce the cost per bit of operator transmission. Ericsson and Vodafone have also transformed their data centers in the Frankfurt region to enable cloud data processing to support customers in the region.

“Our 3.5GHz range 5G network is completely independent of LTE technology. When first available, it has a delay time of 10 to 15ms, which is as fast as the human nervous system. It can be achieved, “added Gerhard Mack, CTO of Vodafone Germany.

“These ultra-low latency times are gradually reaching consumers across Germany as more and more 5G facilities come into operation.”

