Intel Rocket Lake enables incredible 7156MHz world record RAM overclocking





The brave overclocker managed to run out of RAM sticks to set a new world record speed of 7,156MHz.

This feat was accomplished by MSI overclocking experts on Rocket Lake-powered PCs built around the new Core i9-11900K. The 8GB HyperX Predator DDR4 memory stick is officially rated at 4600MHz, so overclocking means a significant 55% speedup.

As PC Gamer reports, this sets a new world record, but as you can imagine, this is not something you can achieve yourself, and you can even get closer to a distant place.

Completely impractical methods used by MSI overclockers to achieve the dizzying height of 7,156 MHz include mandatory liquid nitrogen cooling and a CAS latency boosted to 58 (this RAM). From stock 19).

Note that this was also a single stick of RAM, so it’s a single channel instead of dual channel (in a real situation, the latter is the way to run system memory for best performance, that is, here. Single 8GB module as in the case of). The 11900K CPU was significantly underclocked with a record rig (until just below 1.5GHz).

RAM rocket

Broadly speaking, Rocket Lake is certainly a high-end, lukewarm welcome. The flagship 11900K is pretty overwhelming for several reasons, so Intel’s 11th generation desktop platform seems to have impressive potential for RAM overclocking.

In fact, as PC Gamer observes, as well as this new world record achieved, the top four fastest overclocks in DDR4 memory are now using rocket lake chips (all about 500MHz slower than the new). Defeating AMD Ryzen 74700GE (record set here).

Achieving this kind of extraordinary RAM performance may not be possible for the average PC owner, but it provides a simpler and more practical way to enhance system memory. It shows promise for Rocket Lake in terms of the enthusiastic overclockers to use. Get the best possible results.

