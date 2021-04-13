Google Chief of Staff talking to Maui entrepreneurs





Luke Leonhard, who has worked for Google for eight years, says he’s doing his dream job. The Chief of Staff of Google’s speech team will share his career story at Maui Tech Ohana on April 29th. Presented by the Maui Economic Development Commission (MEDB), Leonhard will speak at a virtual event on the topic. My way to google. “

Leonard reflects that his dream job involves making the minute-by-minute work done by the Google speech team more effective. Every time Google tells you directions to your favorite drive or hike, asks a simple question to your Google Assistant, or uses autocaptions on your favorite YouTube videos, the team can do just that. It was useful.

Prior to working at Google, Leonhard worked for a manufacturing company that manufactures safety devices. He describes his path to Google a bit like Hawaii’s best hikes, winding adventures, great friends, and memories of many turns.

When people think about their careers in technology, it’s easy for people to immediately assume that their first dream job is at Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, or Facebook. In this talk story, Lucrenard breaks this myth and shows that innovators will be the perfect bridge to Big Tech through Applied Tech’s work of applying technology to local issues.

According to Leonard, he wants to leave at least some tips to help listeners embark on a tech journey. By the end of the talk, I want you to understand how the roles in technology work together to get things done.

The talk will also give you a glimpse into the days of life of the Chief of Staff at a tech company, the skills you need to succeed, and why it’s a great experience.

Presentations by other Google experts Jules Kremer and Alexandrina Garcia-Verdin have attracted a large audience at the Maui Tech Ohana and Hawaii Small Business Conferences in recent years.

MEDB is a community leader that provides local entrepreneurs and small business owners with hands-on knowledge, skills and resources to pursue success. Frank De Rego, Jr., Director of MEDB’s Business Development Projects. States as follows. We are honored to welcome Google’s Luke Leonard to Tech Ohana. We also look forward to your participation to ensure that it will be a great content and networking evening.

With the support of Maui County, the Maui TechOhana Meeting provides an informal networking opportunity for anyone interested in Maui County’s technology industry to attend. Virtual meetings utilize sub-meeting rooms to facilitate networking and discussion among participants.

Maui Tech Ohana is online via Zoom from 5 pm to 6:30 pm on April 29th. Registration is required and the location is limited.

