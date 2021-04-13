Guarantee of Successful Manufacturing of Precision Plastic Parts-Med-Tech Innovation





Aaron Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Strategy at Accumold, explains the importance of experienced micromolders in the design of micromolding (DfMM) projects.

The concept of a micromolding project needs to focus on the size of the proposed part itself and its internal shape during the design phase. In many cases it is impossible to create a conceptual design. For this reason, DfMM should be considered first. This is because unique challenges can have a significant impact on the success or failure of a project.

The ultimate key to success is working with professional micromolding partners early in the product development process. This allows you to broadcast and address all DfMM considerations as soon as possible. Generally, when using micro-moulders, less burn-in ideas are better. It is superior in terms of cost and timeliness of production because it can influence and adjust the design of micro products and optimize manufacturing results.

Basically, DfMM ensures that the final product is not only fit for purpose, but also optimized for the manufacturing process used to manufacture it, in this case micromolding and automatic assembly. To do. Professional micromolders can advise on issues such as material selection, draft angles and undercuts, parts lines, ejector pin positions, gate positions, material flow in the mold, wall thickness and more.

Microtouring is key to success in micromolding. Molds in all manufacturing scenarios are always the most costly and time-consuming part of the product development process, but when looking at micromolds, the tolerances and complexity often required for micromolds are especially important. ..

Microtouring is an art in itself, and professional micromolders can design, build and maintain molds in-house and also have the expertise and experience to optimize the manufacture of tools. Looking at micro touring, one size is not enough for all. MicroMoulder works with you to delve into the details of a particular application and understand the impact of a particular material, cycle time estimates, component standards, and the amount expected before the start. Cut the steel.

In fact, in the manufacture of in-house tools, vertical integration typically allows departments to collaborate in design, molding, measurement and verification, and automated microassembly all in the same facility, and in very tight tolerance micromolding scenarios. Working is essential. If project and production, timeline, and execution responsibilities are controlled within a single entity, the probability of successful results increases exponentially.

All stages of the product development process of a micromolding product development project are driven by an obsession with achieving micron and submicron tolerances, and micromolders have business insights when it comes to micromolding itself. It is important to have the necessary experience, a team of engineer experts, an understanding of the correct manufacturing method, and tools and processing expertise to ensure optimized results.

When dealing with miniaturized plastic parts and components, the assembly part of the product development process should be considered early in the design cycle. This also requires a collaborative and practical relationship between the customer and the micromoulder. The cost of manual assembly is exorbitant when dealing with microscale parts and components, and some precision is often required when dealing with unattainable submicron tolerances. Therefore, automatic assembly is essential in most scenarios, and the micromolder must be able to understand the microassembly methodology and achieve the required extreme position accuracy.

The success of micromolding is based on building a truly collaborative and transparent relationship between the micromolder and the client. Decisions made in the early stages of DfMM and design have implications for microtool manufacturing, micromolding, and microassembly. Because of this, all departments involved in the product development process must work together from the start of product design and be sensitive to DfMM issues, as they need to focus unwaveringly on achieving very tight tolerances and validate their design intent. You need to look. Guarantee successful results.

