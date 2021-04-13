Motorola has the potential to launch two new G-series smartphones with a 108 MP quad camera set up next month-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trending April 13, 2021 15:18:29 IS

Motorola plans to launch two Moto G-series smartphones shortly. Citing Tipstar’s Mukul Sharma, GizmoChinahas reported that one of the two new smartphones is likely to have a 108MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera. He shared an image of the camera’s expected look and revealed that it could have a triple rear camera setup. However, it is a four-function camera because it is expected that one lens will perform two functions. The tipster also said the phone is the best in the field because it includes a 108 MP camera.

[Exclusive] Of the two upcoming Moto G smartphones, one G will have a 108MP quad camera setup and a 32MP selfie shooter. This is the best in this segment. Details will be released soon. Feel free to retweet. # NextMotoGpic.twitter.com / er2JzBg7Sv

Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 10, 2021

Earlier, Tarekomi shared a hint on Twitter that Motorola will launch two new phones. This was after the company announced the Moto G10 and Moto G30 smartphones.

[Exclusive] Motorola can confirm that it will soon launch two new Moto G-series phones with some of the best specs ever seen on Indian mid-segment smartphones. We will share the details soon. Feel free to retweet. # NextMotoG

Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 9, 2021

He also recently confirmed that the two new Motorola smartphones in the G-series are named Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60. Both smartphones will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 32G chipset, according to tipsters.

[Exclusive] Do you remember the two upcoming Motorola smartphones I talked about? Now you can see that the two devices are called Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 7 32G chipset. Future plans Please feel free to retweet to #NextMotoGpic.twitter.com / bPGsEr34Qd.

Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 12, 2021

The Moto G60 is expected to have some exciting features for mid-segment smartphones. It is estimated that the smartphone has 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. A display with a 6,000mAh battery becomes a 6.78-inch FHD + display. Supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The primary setup includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary camera, an 8MP lens, and a 2MP sensor.







