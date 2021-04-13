Assassin’s Creed Valhara writers share expectations for the next place in the game





The Assassin’s Creed series has been seen in the Holy Land during the Viking era of the Crusaders, Renaissance Italy, Istanbul, Independent America, Independent Paris, Victorian London, Putremaios Egypt, Ancient Greece, and more recently Assassin’s Creed Valhara. So what’s next?

The location of the Assassin’s Creed game is probably a question that comes to mind for fans of the series, as it often has a significant impact on how the game is played, how it looks and feels.

Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s senior writer Aram Mercieka shares some of his own suggestions and believes that the Mediterranean islands of Brazil and Malta offer two interesting places and timelines for the series to visit. I am.

In an interview with The Gamer, Mercieca admitted that she could think of it as “too much.” [possibilities] Choose from “for the next Assassin’s Creed game setup,” but explained why Malta and Brazil are so exciting.

“As someone crazy about history, I can excite me with a group of niche warriors in the lost society of Malta, and Id is ready to dive into it and pop it up.” Mercieca said.

“On a larger scale, I feel that South America has a rich cultural tapestry that the brand hasn’t fully explored yet,” said Mercieka. “From the Incas to the Spanish conquerors, it’s a very fascinating time, but [Assassins Creed] The black flag touched on some of it, I feel more [sic] Brazil region. “

Merciecas’s proposal does not determine where the new Assassin’s Creed game will take place, but we cannot help disappointing that feudal Japan was not mentioned. After the success of Ghost of Tsushima, which shares many similarities with Ubisoft’s long-standing franchise, it will be interesting to see how the game handles medieval Japan.

Assassin’s Creed Valhara was launched with the PS5 and Xbox Series X and was generally well received by critics and fans. The series is on track a little after the long-awaited break after the disastrous launch of Assassin’s Creed Unity. The series is back with Assassins Creed Origins, who saw the game take a more RPG-like approach.

It’s no surprise to see Assassin’s Creed’s announcement at E32021 from June 12th to June 15th this year. All events are digital and will be attended by both Xbox and Nintendo. Sony, however, is skipping E3 again.

