Google updates cumulative layout shift score





Google has modified the core web vital metric to be more fair to certain types of sites. It takes about a month for Core Web Vitals to become a ranking factor, but some may find it strange that the math issues are still updated.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

Have you ever visited a web page and clicked a button or read the text so that the button moved to another location and the text moved to the web page?

This is called a layout shift when the web page is unstable and moving.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) is a measure of how much a web page element jumps over a web page.

The cause of the shift may be an image with no height and width declared in HTML. When the image is downloaded, it expands the space around the image and moves text and other web page elements.

Users cannot interact with moving web pages. This metric is intended to measure the amount of page movement during a download or when a visitor is scrolling.

The ideal result is to download and create a stable page from the moment your site visitor views the page.

CLS calculation flaws

Google received feedback that the CLS metric wasn’t enough to measure long-running web pages and penalized pages with low scores.

Google pointed out:

“We found that users often experience a negative experience after loading when scrolling or navigating the page, so it’s important to focus on the user experience for the entire page. ..

However, I’ve heard concerns about how this affects long-lived pages, that is, pages that users typically have long open. “

CLS changes do not worsen the score

Google has reviewed three solutions for updating CLS scores. Each solution did not worsen the website score. So you don’t have to worry about the CLS score getting worse as a result of this change.

Session window for measuring CLS

Google chose the Session Windows approach to measure CLS

Page element measurements are taken in the Session Window. Session windows correspond to different parts of a web page that you reach when you scroll down the web page.

The total score for each session window is called the cumulative layout shift, or total shift for the entire page.

According to Google:

“The session window starts with the first layout shift and continues to grow until there is a gap without the layout shift.

A new session window will start when the next layout shift occurs. … Similar to the current definition of CLS, the score for each shift is summed, so the score for each window is the sum of the individual layout shifts. “

Many CLS scores change

According to Google, most web pages (55%) show no change in their cumulative layout shift score. Approximately 42% of sites have a slight improvement in score.

Approximately 3% of web pages that use infinite scrolling or slow-responsive user interface handlers get a “good” rating.

Updates will make your CLS score more accurate

The fairness of the new scoring system is a plus for publishers. Especially for web pages that have been open for a long time (long life) or used infinite scrolling and were therefore improperly scored.

Given that the Core Web Vitals metric will be a ranking factor in May 2021, what you actually do at the very end is also a somewhat important change.

Quote

Google Official Announcement:

Evolution of CLS metric

