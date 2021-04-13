Paying Corporate Leaders Thanks to Covid





Thanks to Covid and its accelerated innovation and destruction, enterprise technology companies are no longer waiting for customer demand. Today, they write them on their behalf and persuade organizations to use their products to fill gaps that no one knew. Their engineers believe there is an answer as to what and how the client organization needs to be modified. But what about them?

Covid-19 presented the organization with an opportunity or need for innovation

I recently had a lively conversation on this topic with a few technical consulting and product strategy colleagues, as well as the founders of Stealth Mode. Andy Jassy, ​​AWS CEO, reiterated in his re: Invent2021 keynote how he hears customers innovate and how dangerous it is for engineers to take advantage of new features. I saw.

Still, one of the more compelling developments Covid seems to have brought is this technology vendor’s product-driven and customer requirements-driven innovation approach. Sales, marketing, and operations leaders across many sectors, including the talent-hungry manufacturing industry, are now increasingly abandoning thought leadership in the industry to tech vendors. They delegated process and business model innovations to technology organizations and their sort leaders. These organizations often have only rudimentary, incomplete, or outdated expertise in their sectors and business functions. On the whole, these tech gurus have never been imbued with decades of fierce battle experience about what works and what doesn’t. On the other hand, these SMEs often had a high level of hobbies about various transformation projects. Is depth or breadth better when it comes to transformational expertise? How about both?

There’s a reason this company has been around for over 50 years

Personally, I don’t give a lecture to someone with a 20-year financial management background at an industrial filter maker just because I’ve done a few weeks on a few financial planning software projects. If you don’t think you’re teaching Amazon AMZN VPs tricks, you’ll feel the same with traditional manufacturers. After all, I’m an expert in creating data models or process flows, and you may have seen fragments of how other companies modeled the transition to new cost rollups, but that’s it. Is it enough? Financial managers of these traditional businesses once educated software account executives. He plays a financial role, but demonstrating to him is not truly acknowledged by the manufacturer.

Few experts can detect, measure, and suggest technical remedies to the operational needs of other companies within hours of a conversation. So how much time do Fortune 500 executives spend deciding to approve an additional $ 50,000 software spend? This may be free for the first year. Indeed, new eyes and external experiences are useful and often provide new insights into old problems. To do this right, most consulting professionals agree that weeks or months of fact-finding and structured analysis are required, even if the technology is provided almost free of charge.

So why executive leaders want technology products and service companies to demonstrate and sell the coolest new features that don’t even have defined business needs, user audiences, or even technical or process gap problem statements. Why do you instruct? Is the approach of implementing something new inherently beneficial? Are Fortune 500 companies very lacking in professional resources, vision, or willingness to develop them in-house? Are these purchasing organizations so confident that they know how to properly and sustainably deploy the proposed new features, for example, to improve on-site productivity and employee churn?

This is a recent example of a meaningful but suspicious innovation I have encountered. First, there are e-commerce tools with very loose account creation criteria for certifying industrial buyers to receive their first discount. As a result, it was badly abused by customers and facilitated ongoing back office cleanup work. Then use a streaming analysis of construction tool performance without any meaningful operational impact such as safety or maintenance scheduling. Second, millions of dollars over two years for financial, sales, production, and engineering analysts to clearly catalog equipment without considering who, when, and how to use it. Is to create a data repository. Car dealers wanted to invest a lot of money in a solution that harmonizes fairly small dealer profile data, but it was easy to do with current Excel licenses. Yet another example is when an automaker needs to use a technology vendor’s no-code AI platform to predict mold wiping procedures and ensure consistent product quality. The other is to use the latest ERP capabilities to ensure fair salaries and promotion opportunities for undervalued segments of the workforce. You can move on. I’m sure there are many better examples, but I know the point.

There has always been a gap in technology skills and vision between enterprise technology and its customers, but it is expanding. Accelerating Covids’ digital business model encourages acceptance of cloud, executive, and business unit leaders to adopt proposed innovations with little or no due diligence of cultural relevance or even needs. Will be done. It seems to be the exact opposite of a few years ago, when all the innovations were quickly pushed down by central IT staff and a complete technical proctology examination was done. In both cases, business sense has little to do with purchasing decisions.

All executives want to be the Technoking brand

Elon Musk, also known as Tesla's techno king. Many executives want to be like him and his brand

Historically, manufacturers’ IT ranks and files have been primarily concerned with keeping lights on and reducing the backlog of business support, not innovation. New leadership often changes it because it has to make a splash. All leaders see it as an opportunity to brand the star innovators in their organization. Is there anyone like Elon Musk who doesn’t want to be the WSJ home page?

Most organizations are confident that they will eventually understand if the software updates the breakthrough features correctly and how to use it, but the real problem is how long it will take. In the meantime, what kind of productive and easy project could be undertaken? We also need to consider the cultural turmoil that can stir up such progress and last for a long time.

Scholars and practitioners easily admit that cultural adaptation, rather than innovative ideas, is likely to be the most difficult challenge to innovation. I also find the visions developed by technology vendors to be much more difficult to adapt than those produced in-house. Evidence of this can be found in the expensive catalog of shelfware and excess licenses maintained by the American company who-is-who. Stephen White, Senior Director and Analyst at Gartners IT, recently wrote that research shows that IT is always running 25% of its software unused.

Why buy this gadget and why now?

Aside from contractual issues, the answer often lies in human nature. The need to innovate, carry it out and be rewarded is, in some respects, an immoral alliance. This comes from me, who is guilty of being as obsessed with progress as the next man. Case studies like Kodak, Blackberry, and the End of Nokia are always used to alert decision makers to stay out of their flat feet. Another reliable meme for product-leading innovation advocates is probably Henry Ford’s quote. If I were asking people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses. Instead of politeness, you should ask why and what before jumping into an investment.

Last year, Covid presented the tech sector with accelerated turmoil and some organizations, and investors, for better or for worse, saw this period as an opportunity for innovation. Defeating Kodak and Nokia over the years can now cause an 18-month pandemic.

Corporate buyers need to buy innovation and need to buy now.

The board is now explicitly or implicitly calling for leadership to do so and gain market share with the tools it needs. Overall, enterprise technology is doing well in 2020 and will be shaped in 2021 as well. It’s a match played in heaven. Technology sellers want to sell, executive leaders want to buy. According to a pre-pandemic PwC survey, 91% of industrial enterprises invested in digital factories, but only 6% achieved any level of success. According to a Deloitte and MAPIs 2020 smart manufacturing survey, nearly two-thirds of executives continue to work, and Covid has increased investment allocations by 20%.

Leaders who push back, or at least more conservative, may say they are thoughtful, but they are systematically isolated, over-scrutinized, financially punished, or perhaps. You may find yourself on the street. They definitely won’t be the cover of Forbes. Thus, innovation-driven incentives make today’s leaders very hungry to make changes and report the results to the board. The press release certainly has only a sophisticated version, and responsible executives will be eligible for the next innovation awards, stock swaps, news articles, and corresponding career moves. Thomas Haller, Simon & Kucher’s senior partner, points to Dr. Hermann Simon, the founder of his organization. In his book Hidden Champions, innovation is needed. Haller says the decision to procure enterprise software or a comprehensive consulting contract does not create new growth, but at best closes the competitive gap. This is what Clayton M. Christensens has labeled as a reduction in resource inefficiency.

This sheds another light on the level of false expectations associated with not knowing how to operate the latest innovations. Do the bad consequences of unnatural business decisions and the wrong incentives often only appear after a quarter or a few years? What’s more, almost all technologies today run on freemium or subscription, so what’s the financial harm? If that doesn’t work, you can always renegotiate the vendor’s terms, cancel updates, undo, or go the hilarious path to find your next innovation-hungry board. What’s the harm to trying it out, becoming an innovation star in industry publications, creating employer content, and getting paid for doing it? If it sounds like moral hazard, then yes.

I’m not against innovation in the long run, but against its ugly cousin, blind innovation.

On the positive side, the tools acquired during these innovation investment turmoil will be used in a truly novel way quite later. Such revelations are usually achieved when budget reviews highlight technologies such as potential cost takeaways. Then you may find that it was actually approved initially, and sometimes implemented successfully by completely different teams, with different or smaller scopes, without broader awareness. Interesting enough. This positive spin can present an organization’s license breach. By such time, most productivity losses, CSAT reductions, employee or customer terminations. Like the first approvers and sponsors, the content of the first project has long been forgotten. Second, there are very positive surprises and endless optimism about what this technology or feature can be used for. After all, people in financial, manufacturing, shipping, or marketing trenches have come up with not only how to use it properly, but also how to adjust it to suit the way it operates. This is often a surprise to software vendors, as account executives, project managers, and support staff have rolled off their accounts. Despite all the risks of a bad investment, if there is such an upward potential; maybe now get it out of the door, deploy it to the extent small enough to claim success, and Understanding that bigger future later is the way to go.

As a reader, you are wondering if you are receiving orders for innovation by at least one of these all means, or why you use technology features that are marketed and easily adopted by management. Game changer. I want to hear your story.

