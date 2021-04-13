The most important game of the century is finally back on the Xbox Game Pass





The Xbox Game Pass is getting better and better. The service recently added a number of hits during the Bethesda game avalanche, fascinating indies like Genesis Noir, and new releases like Outriders. For current subscribers, it’s a little golden age for services.

It also seems to be getting better. In April, a number of new games will be added to the service, including MLB The Show 21, but the biggest addition is the oldies. And it’s not just retro classics. The Xbox Game Pass is arguably becoming the most important video game of the last decade, Grand Theft Auto V.

If you’re feeling déjà vu, it’s not the first time Rockstars open world games have been made available on the service. Grand Theft Auto V has been a staple of game passes for some time until it was discontinued in May 2020. It was replaced by Red Dead Redemption 2, which softens the blow, but soon ended service.

It is no exaggeration to say that the return of GTA5s is a big deal.

This is an important move for Microsoft, which has tripled the Game Pass. Keeping such games locked down only adds value to the platform. Not only will players get new first-party games with a subscription, but they will also have access to what will be the biggest hit collection of the latest games.

GTA 5 is about as big as they come. First released in 2013, this game is a growing sales jaguar note. The game sold 20 million units in 2020, the highest year since the game was launched. Even though it’s very old, people are still buying it in bulk. Now imagine 20 million players subscribing to the Game Pass instead.

This move isn’t just about adding GTA 5 to the ever-expanding library of game paths. It also provides services to Microsoft’s cloud gaming service killer app. The game will be available when the cloud player returns. This means that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream their games to their mobile phones. Given how popular GTA 5 is still, it’s a major addition to the service.

Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V causes a fuss.rock star

You will be in time. Microsoft plans to expand cloud services to iOS this spring. Being ready to play something as big as GTA 5 on the first day may be exactly what Microsoft needs to break through the cloud streaming war. The game was rumored to hit Google Stadia last year, but it didn’t happen. Today, Microsoft has a strong advantage over its competitors.

Perhaps most important is to refocus on the relationship between Rockstar and Microsoft. Given Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda, beware of recent Bethesda moves. Microsoft is making a big wave about lockdown of third-party games. Maintaining a good relationship with Rockstar could bring games like Grand Theft Auto 6 to the Game Pass.

Aside from the big picture, the really exciting news is that the great games are back in the Game Pass. For subscribers who miss it for the first time, it’s a great excuse to dive into a game whose legacy is as big as the world and try it out.

Grand Theft Auto V is available to Xbox Console and Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Android devices.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos