The OnePlus 9 Pro overheating issue seems to have been resolved with the OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update, and another OTA update is coming soon.





The OnePlus 9 Pro overheating issue has been reported to have been fixed in the latest update released in India last week. OnePlus executives who shared on the official forum that updated version 11.2.3.3 released in India fixed the issue added that the initial feedback was positive. Many OnePlus 9 Pro users have reported overheating issues, especially when using the camera app, and Gadgets 360 also noticed this while checking the phone.

Executives identified the underlying reason behind the rise in temperature and shared that the initial feedback after the update was positive. The product leader also said the update will be rolled out to North American and European devices by the end of this week. In addition, there’s a second OTA (wireless) update that further improves the temperature and battery of the OnePlus 9 Pro. This update will be released in the coming weeks.

The feedback on the forums was mixed. Some users have reported performance improvements, while others have not noticed the improvements after the update. Hopefully a second OTA update will completely fix these issues. Gadgets 360 has also contacted the company to inquire about future fixes. We will update this article as soon as we receive a reply.

According to OnePlus, the OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update also includes improvements to extend the battery life of both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro by improving power consumption performance and improve the photo and video recording experience. I will. However, Android security patches are not upgraded. This is still March 2021.

If you are facing overheating issues and have not yet updated to OxygenOS 11.2.3.3, we recommend that you do so.[設定]>[システム]>[システムアップデート]Go to to check for updates manually. The update was released in India last week and should be available to anyone using a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro phone.

