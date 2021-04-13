The NHS COVID-19 app update blocked by Apple and Google is concerned about location privacy The Register





The NHS UK COVID-19 Test and Trace app update has been blocked by both Apple and Google as it adds the ability for users to store and share location data.

The Department of National Health Service, which developed the app, has signed an agreement with both technology giants to not collect location data via software to protect people’s privacy. However, with the latest updates, you can share the log of the check-in location as a way to alert other users.

Users of the app could scan the QR code when entering public places or venues such as stores and restaurants. Many need to display the sign with such a code, but the data remained on the phone.

When the local government identifies the location as a COVID-19 hotspot, it is added to the central database and the mobile app checks if the user is near the location in the database and relays this to the user if it is. To do. However, the new update will allow users to upload their location data, for example, if a user tests positive and wants to warn other users of their whereabouts. This update has been timed to match the relaxation of UK blockade regulations.

Both Apple and Google have determined that this additional data sharing violates the NHS-signed contract and have blocked the new code from being rolled out to mobile phones. People can still download and use older versions.

The UK Government’s Ministry of Health does not explain how the entire update was developed without noticing that the update would be blocked.Frequently Asked Questions [PDF] Written by Google and Apple last year, the app’s COVID-19 notification system clearly states that it will not share location data from users’ devices with the Public Health Service, Apple, or Google.

Therefore, trying to find a way around that policy decision was unlikely to be welcomed. In a last week’s update, the government announced a venue history sharing plan, which it described as privacy protection. Was said:

Perhaps the Ministry of Health thought that the restrictions could be circumvented by allowing sharing to be opt-in and sharing the data asking (or pushing) for user action rather than automating the data.

The failure reported by the BBC here reminds us of a previous attempt by the British government to create an app that could store and share data by tampering with the rarely used Bluetooth connectivity feature of the phone’s operating system: Final A failed approach, the NHS was forced to use a special notification API set by a technology giant for the COVID-19 app.

Thanks to the control of mobile operating systems on devices that billions of people carry around all the time, it’s tempting to think of blocking as another example of tech companies being more powerful than governments. But in this case, it’s not difficult for the UK government to sign the agreement and understand how the update breaks it.

Meanwhile, Scotland has devised an alternative solution for collecting the same type of data. I’ve created a completely separate app called Check In Scotland that does the same thing but doesn’t feed directly to the contact tracking app. Called Scottish Conservation.

