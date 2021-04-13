The University of Chicago Polsky Center Launches Venture Conference to Introduce Deep Tech Startups from Midwestern Universities and National Laboratories | Business





The University of Chicago’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Polsky Center is pleased to announce the launch of DeepTech U, a venture conference that introduces DeepTech Innovation and 48 investor companies from universities and national laboratories. I will.

From April 20-22, the Virtual DeepTech U Conference will offer brief suggestions and discussions with industry experts and deep tech entrepreneurs focusing on key scientific and engineering issues. (Graphics: Business Wire)

The Polsky Center has launched DeepTech U to help shed some light on all the new deep technologies that emerge from the Midwestern metropolis, “said Jay, Vice President and Head of the Polsky Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center. Schrankler says. We are also pleased to partner with leading research institutes and big 10 schools to support breakthrough innovations that will change our lives in the future.

The virtual conference will take place April 20-22, 2021 and will not only meet with industry experts and entrepreneurs, but will also offer brief suggestions.

Juan de Pablo, Vice President of the University of Chicago Institute of Science, has a unique position in the Midwest to lead deep technology. That is, the type of early-stage technology that requires a fundamental breakthrough to advance science and use innovation in the world. Strategy, innovation, and global initiatives. The Midwest is home to some of the world’s leading efforts in materials science and engineering, sustainability, energy storage, or quantum information science, and lists several areas that are central to deep technology development.

There are two goals for the meeting. Early research into cutting-edge deep technology innovations from Midwestern universities, national laboratories, and partner organizations to educate other researchers and faculty inventors about what investors are looking for. Raise funds successfully.

Chris Meldrum, a home-based entrepreneur at DCVCBio, said: “Deep technology plays a key role in addressing the many challenges facing today’s society by rapidly responding to the development of new therapies, agricultural solutions and transformative applications in synthetic biology. I am excited to join DeepTechU to not only draw attention to the breakthroughs that are taking place at DeepTech, but also to highlight the innovative work that emerges from the Midwest. “

DeepTechU is organized by the University of Chicago’s Porsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. The center has 25 years of successful experience in bringing new ideas and innovative innovations to the market by applying world-class business expertise from the University of Chicago Booth Business School.

The conference will be held in collaboration with Centerpolis Accelerator of Lawrence Institute of Technology, Chain Reaction Innovations of Argonne National Laboratory, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory of Indiana University, Innovation Crossroads of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Keenan Entrepreneur Center of Ohio State University, Pennsylvania. It would be held. NuTech Ventures at State University, Purdue University, University of Nebraska Lincoln, Northwestern University, Ratgers University, University of Illinois at Chicago, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, University of Iowa, University of Maryland, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, University of Nebraska, St. Louis The University of Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) at the University of Washington, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Other partners include Clean Energy Trust, Discovery Partners Institute, Illinois Science & Technology Coalition, P33, Startup Chicago, and World Business Chicago.

For more information and to register for the meeting, please visit deeptechu.com.

About the University of Chicago’s Porsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation applies world-class business expertise from the University of Chicago Booth Business School to bring new ideas and breakthrough innovations to the market. The Polsky Center, home to the university’s technology transfer office, has a dedicated team of experts with deep technical expertise to enable the commercialization of technology to perform market analysis, manage intellectual property and identify partners. , And discover and invent partnerships and license negotiations developed by faculty, researchers and staff. .. Find out more at polsky.uchicago.edu and follow us on Twitter @ polskycenter for the latest information.

Fill out the Get Started with the Polsky Center form to subscribe to Partners in Innovation, a bi-monthly newsletter featuring the latest research, news and updates from our science and technology team.

