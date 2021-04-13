



Even the elaborate pranks from Apple are easy to spot. (Image: Financial Express Online / Bullul Dhawan)

Apple Event: Siri spilled beans at the next Apple event! exactly. When you ask Siri “When is the next Apple event?”, You will be asked to reply with a date – April 20th. Some media reports suggest that this only happens on Apple devices linked to US Apple IDs, but Financial Express Online can confirm that the prompts also work. Use an India-based Apple ID.

So did Siri just leak the date of the next Apple event? Well, it looks like it was. Even the elaborate pranks from Apple are easy to see, as Cupertino is known to send a formal invitation at least a week in advance. Therefore, even if there is an Apple event on April 20, the invitation should land at any time today.

According to Siri’s response, the special event will take place on Tuesday, April 20th, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. A major tech company is headquartered here. Siri states that the event will take place at Apple Park, but it’s almost certain that the event will take place and will be broadcast from Apple headquarters.

However, although Siri leaked this little information about the date, it’s still clever because it doesn’t have any additional information that indicates the actual purpose of the event.

However, the rumored factory has never been silent about new products that Apple may launch, and it is believed that a new iPad Pro model may be announced this time. It’s expected every year that Apple will announce a new iPad model, but it’s not the fact that Apple is currently on track when it comes to innovation. Therefore, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to feature Cupertino’s first mini LED screen. This means that, in the truest sense, the iPad can provide users with a high contrast ratio without the risk of burn-in that can occur with OLED displays. Apart from this, it is reported that there is another model that will continue to have an LCD display.

The report also suggests that the new iPad Pro may be in short supply due to some production issues that Cupertino faces with respect to mini LED displays.

Apart from that, the new iPad model is also expected to have a better processor with the same power as the M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks. Not only a USB-C port that enables faster transfers, but also better cameras are expected.

