Google Pixel Buds A: Release Date, Price, Design Leak, News





There’s no shortage of wireless earphones at this point, and Google is trying to add another pair to the fight. The next pair is called the Google Pixel Buds A and may be available soon.

So what can you expect? Can they beat something like the Sony WF-1000XM3 or Cambridge Audio Melomania 1? And are they cheaper than Apple AirPods? Let’s dig into the rumored factory to see what it is.

Google Pixel Buds A: Release Date

It’s been a year since Google launched the second-generation Pixel Buds, and the belief that a new model awaits is born. And it looks like the launch is coming soon, based on what was dropped online.

Google has sent a marketing email featuring the unannounced Pixel Buds. Do. The new pair was drawn in a new green color scheme and was also featured in the accessories section of the Google Store.

If the company has come to the point of adding a final image to the marketing material, isn’t the official announcement surely not far away?

Google Pixel Buds A: Price

How Much Does Google Pixel Buds A Cost? The original Pixel Buds were £ 159 when landed in 2017, while the Pixel Buds 2 was priced at £ 179 ($ 179/$ 279). However, according to one online leaker, this new model could be significantly cheaper. They don’t mention a specific amount, but it makes sense that it costs around £ 125 / $ 125 / AU $ 225 or less. Can they enter even under £ 100 / $ 100 / AU $ 180?

The same source claims to be called the Google Pixel Buds A. Google uses the A naming convention for affordable smartphones such as the Google Pixel 4a (although it’s a lowercase “a” here). If the name is correct, you might be looking at a pair of true wireless earphones that are below the Apple AirPods price of £ 159 ($ 159/249). attractive.

Best Google Pixel Buds 2 Deals Today

Google Pixel Buds A: Design

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel Buds have evolved over the years. The original had a cord to connect the earphones to the back of the neck, but last year Google cut it out and adopted a pair of true wireless earphones. This year, some additional tweaks may be made to the design.

One of the main changes is the new color scheme. The Pixel Buds A is reportedly offered in white and a new green colorway. This should be slightly darker than the “Quite Mint” finish released for the Pixel Buds 2.

The white model has a pure white case and buds, while the green boasts black ear tips, wings and the inside of the case.

The overall look is very similar to last year’s model, but that doesn’t mean that the functionality and technology inside the earphones remains the same.

Google Pixel Buds A: Features

(Image credit: Google / 9to5Mac)

Despite the leak above, we haven’t made much progress on the actual specifications of the Pixel Buds A.

Today’s Pixel Buds offer Google’s smart features such as voice control, touch control, and impressive real-time language translation. There is also an adaptive sound feature that automatically adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments.

The battery life of the Pixel Buds 2 is a bit modest at 5 hours, but the bundled charging case extends it to a very nice 24 hours (equivalent to Apple AirPods). The 10-minute charge of the case also provides up to 2 hours of listening time and up to 1 hour of talk time.

IPX4 certification means that it can withstand splashes, but never soak in drinks.

Can Google incorporate all these features while lowering prices and providing superior sound quality? I wish you success …

