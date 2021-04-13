Will pandemics change the distribution of corporate travel technology?





“Don’t waste a good crisis” became like a mantra for many of us last year.

Are corporate technology providers wasting this crisis? No, I don’t think so, but there is one area I believe is not paying attention to indirect distribution, and the growth that indirect partner channels can achieve.

You might think, “Well, he would say, he wouldn’t,” and you’re totally right. However, the profits of such intermediaries can be lost at both ends of the relevant supplier, buyer (travel management company), and ultimately the buyer’s client.

Consider some non-travel examples where the role of value-added reseller (VAR) is probably more established.

See how Cisco, SAP, Zoho and others distribute the technology. What did they solve long ago? “We can’t be everything for everyone.” How can we reduce support overhead, drive growth, and innovate?

What they did was look at their clients and prospects and segment them. They believed that they could achieve these goals by owning a specific customer segment and partnering with others to sell and support their products.

Now, the change in thinking has been costly. They had to invest in the tech stack to allow others to work on the tech stack. They needed to create, train, and support new indirect sales and marketing channels. This required a foresight and a change in the accepted technology distribution method. This new idea came with considerable risk.

Rewarding work and innovation rewarded these businesses, their clients and partners, and created new business practices as a value-added reseller.

But what does that mean for corporate travel technology?

Leading suppliers in our sector, such as SAP Concur, Cornerstone, and until recently Amadeus, have unknowingly created elite clubs for users and clients until they have dramatically reduced their indirect sales partners and not adopted new TMCs. It was. Reseller partner.

New entrants such as TapTrip, Zenmer, and Troovo have entered to fill the gap created by TMC’s inability to access the client’s preferred solution, but they are in the same trap.

They make products without considering future distribution. They don’t always have a solution that allows indirect distribution. Search for VARs that support travel technology for companies that are often not found.

What should these tech companies do now? They need to see how they can get their product in the hands of those who want it. SAP (though not SAP Concur), Oracle, Microsoft, and many other IT and software companies have been using VAR or channel partners for many years. SAP and Microsoft are investing heavily in these indirect sales channels.

So what does that all mean for travel managers?

As a travel manager, you want your service provider to have access to your favorite technology. Given the current state of technology distribution, the current TMC may have access to the technology, but the new TMC will not be able to access the technology because the primary supplier has not taken over the new partner because they chose to move.

What is your occupation? Are you there? Would you like to move to another TMC that has the technology? Would you like to trade directly?

The current situation is not equal, and the choice of who has access to which technology is limited across TMCs, especially for small business travel agencies. Ideally, every primary supplier should make sure that their products are in the customer’s location. Customers should not be forced to change suppliers because they do not have access to technology.

How do technology suppliers need to deal with VAR opportunities?

The three-year ROI of this new strategy comfortably outweighs the cost of lost opportunities by not implementing it at all.

No direct change would be possible without that challenge. Many tech companies aren’t ready to lose control because of the opportunistic tendencies of their sales teams.

Resellers, on the other hand, can be seen as negative to their business and devaluing their direct offerings, rather than adding value to the products and services of their major suppliers.

However, two important advantages of creating and supporting partner channels are that VAR has a deep knowledge of the market and can easily penetrate different segments compared to major producers. Second, this sales channel provides an opportunity for direct sales teams to focus on larger accounts.

Technology companies have clients who want their products, so they need to be easily accessible. If you are building a technical solution for our sector and are in the early stages of planning, ignore the indirect channels at risk.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos