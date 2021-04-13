Windows 10 design update leaked.Here’s a new look





I’ve heard rumors for a long time about Windows 10 Sun Valley updates and obvious OS redesigns. Microsoft itself even accidentally published some mockup designs last year. Now you have something that looks like a real screenshot of a real new Windows 10 design.

WindowsLatest found the image. This seems to have been posted to a deleted tweet by an unnamed Microsoft employee. This shows a Windows Terminal app with rounded corners. This is one of the UI improvements suggested by the previous leak.

Windows Terminal isn’t the most eye-catching Windows app, but this screenshot shows that you can make the entire screen look cleaner and softer with the relatively small steps of rounding the corners of the window.

(Image credit: Windows latest)

We also confirmed that the rounded edges previously seen in Microsoft mockups, such as the Wi-Fi settings window design below, remain intact, at least in the version used by Windows employees. To do.

These mockups also show a slightly minimalist design with a stronger element of translucent effect. These are actually shown in the screenshots of Windows Terminal, but if this Windows 10 redesign adheres to the mockup, you can expect the same kind of changes in the completed Sunvalley update.

(Image credit: Windows latest)

Microsoft recently hired a senior software engineer to help with a “dramatic visual rejuvenation of the Windows experience” that looks as good as a rounded look, according to job listings, but that’s the only major UI change. Wouldn’t be.

In addition to updating the interface, Microsoft is also cleaning up the lesser-used Windows 10 apps in the spring. 3D Viewer and Paint 3D was recently removed in the Windows 10 Insider Preview build, paving the way for removing unloved software in Sun Valley or regular Windows 10 updates.

