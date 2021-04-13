What does Horizon Zero Dawn Alloy Fortnite Leak Skin look like?





Fortnite

Masterpiece

Fortnite has reduced third-party IP crossovers a bit compared to the past few seasons, when there was more or less one licensed skin per week. But apparently not complete, and according to Fortnite data miners, they are returning to the PlayStation and trying to get another PS icon to join Kratos.

It’s Horizon Zero Dawn’s hero, Alloy, which will be a breakout star from the PS4 generation after Horizon Forbidden West, a stellar introductory game and excellent voicework by Ashly Burch.

The current theme for this season is Primal, which includes hunting wild animals and Velociraptor on the map. Oh yeah, this is the thematically appropriate time for the alloy to appear.

So far, with Aloy’s splash screen above, her arrival will be connected to an LTM similar to Lara Croft, who acquired her own LTM earlier this season (Croft is this Battle Pass skin).

There is also an alternative style of alloy that can be seen below, and some speculate that it may be PlayStation-only, given what happened in Kratos.

Alloy

Masterpiece

With Borderlands Psycho, Kratos, Master Chief, Ryu, Chun-Li, Lara Croft, and soon Alloy appearing in the game, it’s clear that Fortnite has recently decided to win a guest star in the video game. .. With this season’s theme, the alloy and Lara Croft veins allowed us to get the treasure hunter Nathan Drake as a skin before the end of the season. At this point, it seems unlikely.

Fortnite has recently become a Smash Bros. IP acquisition. The difference is that the skin is just a look and everyone uses the same gear in the game itself, so you don’t have to come up with an entire move kit for each new addition. What the industry has ever seen is that the Fortnites IP roster, which spans games, movies, TV shows, and comics, is determined to be a Ready Player One-like fusion of all possible fictional universes. Varies. It’s not even fictitious, as real people from Ninja to Travis Scott have their own skins in the game. Introducing this season: Soccer player Neymar.

It’s not clear when Alloy will head to the store or when her LTM will be live. Such things usually occur within a week or so of these leaks, so you should wait and check.

