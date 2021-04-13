Google is looking for Israelis with security clearance. Here’s why-Tech News





Google seems confident that it will win one of Israel’s biggest bids, Project Nimbus, the state’s official cloud service project. A new job listing recently published by Google suggests the same for companies looking for Israelis with security clearance.

The recent disqualifications of rivals Oracle and Microsoft are the last in progress for Google and Amazon to win the Israeli government’s bid for Project Nimbus, a multi-year project to move Israeli public information technology to the cloud. Means that you are a big player.

As Haaretz reported exclusively last week, Google is in advanced negotiations to set up a data center in Israel for cloud computing services, a key condition of Project Nimbus.

The government hasn’t announced the winners, but Google Career’s latest list of openings in Israel definitely points in that direction. Of the dozens of positions in Google Israel’s offices in Tel Aviv and Haifa, about 12 specify Google Cloud, in some cases government, Google Cloud, Tel Aviv-Jaffa.

Positions include customer engineers, government, and Google Cloud. Operations Program Manager, Public Sector, Google Cloud, and even Post Award Contract Manager, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud. The duties of the latter are as follows. “You will be the internal and external contact point for managing Google Cloud with the Israeli government.”

Israeli citizenship is required for at least three managers in addition to their willingness to own or apply for Israeli security clearance.

Project Nimbus is one of the state’s largest information technology projects. This will allow government ministries and other agencies to transfer local servers and services to the public cloud of the winning company. The RFP is open only to international cloud computing giants, and some of the terms are that a server farm with its own server was set up in Israel, so all the stored information is on Israeli territory. Stay inside.

Related article

The RFP does not include government spending obligations, but the estimated annual IT budget is about 500 million shekels ($ 151.7 million), most of which will ultimately be spent on cloud services and infrastructure. Will be done. The corporate world.

Another growth driver in the local server farm sector is Google’s plan to develop an undersea fiber optic cable line called Blue-Raman (the second half named after Indian Nobel laureate Venkata Raman). It runs between India and Italy via Israel.

Meanwhile, in addition to Nimbus and plans, there is another Israeli Defense Forces project called Five Nine, along with the gradual migration of all Israeli computer services to the cloud. After more than 10 years of work and an investment of 1.6 billion shekels ($ 460 million), it went live in June last year.

Its server, the latest data center to serve IDF in Negev, hosts some of the military’s most important systems. In the infrastructure world, this is called a “five nine” project. This means that you need to be up for 99.999% of the time, so you can only go down for less than an hour a year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos