Undergraduate research shines at MTU Design Expo





The Michigan Technological University’s attention-grabbing undergraduate innovation showcase is virtual in its second year and reaches a larger audience.

Skiing for paraplegic athletes. It steals energy from underwater tides and powers submersibles. Electronic tongue. Landing system for possible future missions to the Pushke asteroid. What do all of them have in common? They are one of the hundreds of undergraduate life improvement projects on display at the 21st Annual and 2nd Full Virtual Design Expo 2021 at Michigan Technological University on Thursday, April 15th.

About competitors and sponsors

The Michigan Tex Senior Design Program is known as the first job, not the last class, as senior-level project teams tackle practical, open-ended design challenges. In the enterprise, large interdisciplinary organizations from first grade to graduate level students collaborate with clients using relevant business and industry models to create products, service and develop solutions. I will. Design Expo is always full of incredible projects, and research work never fails to impress the audience and judges.

Design Expo 2021 is attended by 40 senior design teams, 23 enterprise teams, over 1,000 students, 10 event sponsors, 88 team sponsors, over 80 judges and hundreds of guests. ..

Instead of gathering on campus, a jury will virtually critique the team’s projects, solutions, and resulting videos. Judges include prominent corporate representatives, graduates, community members, and Michigan Technological University faculty and staff.

Transforming a large annual showcase of a student project into an educational, meaningful, and authentic virtual event has never been a trivial task.

Bigger and better virtual exposition

Bre Tucker, an enterprise program coordinator who leads the event planning team, said finding a collection of platforms that fits all of Design Expo’s needs is the hardest part. Design Expo was hoped not only to be user-friendly, but also attractive and helpful for students to connect with judges and guests.

After considering various options, Tucker settled on Gatherly, a relatively new virtual platform with spatial video chat developed by Georgia Institute of Technology students.

According to Tucker, the Gatherly platform makes it easy to move around as freely as in real-time conversations, sharing information through screen sharing, and face-to-face events. We are pleased to have a live real-time discussion between Michigan Technological University students and the Design Expo audience.

As a Tech student, Tucker worked as an ExSel mentor, writing coach, and resident assistant, studying abroad at London Metropolitan University.

Tucker is familiar with planning for Michigan Technological University and large-scale events. A 2013 bachelor’s degree in communications, culture, and media earned a master’s degree in higher education from Indiana University, Pennsylvania before returning to Michigan Technological University to work as a student engagement coordinator at the Center for Diversity and Comprehensiveness. I did. Tucker joined MTUs Pavlis Honors College a year later to help students gain hands-on experience through hands-on industry-sponsored projects.

Tucker previously headed the Parade of Nations, the region’s largest long-term multicultural festival, and is now part of the Husky Husky 5K organizational team, which is held annually at the Alumni Association.

In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, Tucker was completely immersed in the design expo planning process. With a focus on Tucker, the organizers have successfully moved Design Expo online in just one month of adjustment time. For a million years, she said she never expected the world to change that way.

“I wanted to make it bigger at the 2nd Virtual Design Expo this year.” Enterprise Program Coordinator, Brettucker

We knew that we couldn’t return to the Direct Design Expo in the 2020-2021 school year. So instead, we looked for a way to maintain the great energy of our usual face-to-face event, she said. We wanted to create some degree of normality and excitement in hands-on learning and student projects to ensure people’s safety.

Leveraging virtual advantages was the key to her strategy. According to Tucker, the best thing about Design Expo 2021 is the new ability to reach out to a larger audience. Here in Houghton, we don’t know what the weather will be like in April. Going to Michigan Technological University can be trekking. The Design Expo is virtual and has seen participation from all over the United States and around the world. Alumni and supporters love to go beyond their usual horizons to participate in Design Expo.

This year’s Design Expo is devoted to hourly time and energy, reassuring students and community members who are excited about not giving up on this event. It can be a daunting task, but our students work very hard throughout the year. It’s exciting to learn what they are doing and how they plan to change the world with their research, inventions and discoveries.

From sensing under ice to algorithmic camouflage, Husky did not allow extraordinary challenges, including pandemics, to interfere with the implementation of their research. The organizers of Design Expo have proven to be tenacious as well. (Image credit: Michigan Tech SENSE) Judging will start and the event will be released on Thursday

Earlier this week, the judges logged in to RocketJudge.com and watched the team’s video in advance. The opening ceremony of Design Expos will be held at Zoom at 11:00 am on Thursday, and the video of the team project will be open to the public. At 11:30 am, everyone who has pre-registered with Gatherly can attend a virtual event to meet with students and discuss the project. At 3:00 pm, the Design Expo awards ceremony will be held for everyone at Zoom. Check the Design Expo schedule for more details.

Expo sponsors and partners expand support

Design Expo cannot be achieved without the support of generous industry and universities. This year, project and program supporters have made strategic investments in Michigantex’s educational missions to increase external funding. On average, nearly 90% of projects are funded by external sponsors, a significant increase from last year.

ITC Holdings has been a supervisory partner for 10 consecutive years. Cooperating partners include OHM, EverSmile, Gateway Foundation, Higher Ground Gear, Husky Innovate, Michigan Tech Office of Innovation and Commercialization, Miracle Recreation, Plexus and Success by Design. Rock Central is an innovative partner.

Michigan Technological University is a public research university with more than 7,000 students from 54 countries. Founded in 1885, the university offers over 120 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of science and technology, engineering, forestry, business and economics, medical professionals, humanities, mathematics, and social sciences. .. Our campus on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan overlooks the Kewinor Canal and is just a few miles from Lake Superior.

