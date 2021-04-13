Roku Voice Remote Pro Review





Roku manufactures several different remote controls for various media streamers, TVs and audio devices. They all look almost the same, but their functionality can be very different. There’s also a simple infrared wand, like the remote control that comes with Roku Express. The remote control included with the Roku Streaming Stick + and most Roku TVs have a built-in wireless connection and microphone. In addition to both, some, like the remote control included with Roku Ultra, have a headphone jack for private listening. And now, Roku is offering a more feature-packed option, Voice Remote Pro. It is sold separately as an accessory for $ 29.99. With all the benefits of a Roku Ultra remote and hands-free voice control, it’s a welcome upgrade for existing Roku users, especially those using Roku TV.

Voice Remote Pro design and features

Voice Remote Pro has the same size, shape and layout as all other Roku remotes. This is a small 5.7 x 1.6 inch (LW) black cane with a purple plus-shaped navigation pad at the top and a purple cloth tag with Roku at the bottom. Pinhole mics and power, home, and back buttons are on the pad, and playback controls and four dedicated service buttons for Disney +, Hulu, Netflix, and Sling TV are under the pad. The volume rocker and mute button are on the far right. These are all standard for Roku remote controls.

Some additional details indicate that Voice Remote Pro has been upgraded over other models. On the front, there are two numbered buttons between the play control and the service control. These are programmable shortcut buttons that can be set to repeat the action of any voice command. Hold down the microphone button to send a voice command, and after the device processes it, press and hold one of the two numbered buttons until you hear a beep indicating that the command has been saved.

On the back, there is no battery door, which is an important detail of all other Roku remotes. Instead of using AA batteries, the Voice Remote Pro has a built-in rechargeable battery that can be charged by connecting it to a USB cable via the micro USB port under the fabric tag (another new detail). .. According to Roku, the remote can be used for about two months on a single charge.

The pairing button is not hidden under the battery door, but near the micro USB port, and the small speaker grill is under the infrared emitter on the other side of the remote control. This is for the remote locator function. If you use the remote locator feature, you will hear a beep if the remote locator cannot be found. This isn’t a new feature, but it was previously only available on the remote control included with Roku Ultra.

A small slide switch is located near the top of the remote control, next to the headphone jack. The headphone jack enables Roku’s private listening feature remotely and directly. Simply plug your headphones into the remote control and all audio sent to your TV will be muted and redirected through those headphones. This allows you to hear whatever you are looking at without disturbing the people around you. You can also use the private listening feature from your smartphone using the Roku app, but it’s much easier and easier to put the headphone jack on the remote control, which is one of Roku’s favorite features.

The slide switch enables or disables the remote midfield microphone. This is the latest trick in Roku’s Voice Remote Pro. Previously, to use Roku’s voice command or voice search, you had to hold down the microphone button (for voice-enabled models) and speak directly to the remote (or the same using the Roku app). Do that). Voice Remote Pro has a midfield microphone that can detect voice up to 12 feet away, and you can voice control your connected Roku device by simply saying “Hey, Roku.”

This is the first time I’ve seen hands-free voice control directly from Roku, but Roku devices could be controlled by other voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and their associated smart speakers.

Connecting

The remote control is compatible with all Roku media streamers, all Roku TVs, and Roku Streambar and Streambar Pro (formerly Smart Soundbar) manufactured after 2017.

Pairing Voice Remote Pro with your Roku device is an easy process. Press and hold the remote home button already associated with the device until you see the connection menu.On the screen[リモート]Select and press and hold the Voice Remote Pro pairing button until the LED above it flashes green. Wait 1 minute for the remote to connect to the device and update if necessary. Then you can start using it.

The remote connects wirelessly, so you don’t have to be in direct line of sight for the remote to work. However, if for some reason your wireless connection doesn’t work, you still have an infrared transmitter to point and control your TV, soundbar, or Roku Express.

Using Voice Remote Pro

For testing, I easily connected the Voice Remote Pro to the TCL55R635 Roku TV. Of course, an outstanding additional feature is hands-free voice control. With just the audio, I was able to turn the TV on and off, switch inputs, launch apps, control playback, search for content, and adjust volume. Voice control doesn’t support direct menu navigation, but when opening an app or searching for a show, I had to pick up the remote and move the cursor to select an item on the screen. This is a relatively small limit. Navigating on-screen menus by voice is generally clunky compared to using a remote control (hence, the hands-free Amazon Fire TV Cube includes a physical remote control).

I found this direct control to be quick and responsive, but if I spoke too fast, the remote could not pick up the wake word. It’s easier to use than setting up Alexa or the Google Assistant to control the TV, and I’ve noticed that I’m switching Chromecasts and repeatedly switching between Twitch Stream (Twitch isn’t available on Roku yet) and Nintendo Switch by voice. The 12-foot range of the microphone isn’t as good as the range of the ranged microphones on most smart speakers, but it was more than enough to put the remote control on a coffee table and use it from the sofa. .. However, some of these controls, such as switching inputs, are only possible if the remote control is paired with RokuTV. Combined with the Roku Media Streamer or Soundbar, you can only control volume and power.

Voice control is very convenient, but Roku lags behind Amazon and Google in its voice assistant features. You can control connected Roku devices, open apps, and search for content by voice, but that’s it. The only non-media trick that voice features offer is the time if you ask for it. Weather forecasts, news, sports scores and other information are not available. Smart home control is also out of the question. You can only control Roku devices, not smart lights, locks, or thermostats like Alexa through a Fire TV device or the Google Assistant using Chromecast With Google TV.

Private listening via remote worked fine. As soon as I plugged in my headphones, the TV muted and I heard audio through the headphone jack. The headphone volume level is different from the TV volume level, allowing you to adjust the sound of your ears without dropping the TV speakers. It’s a little disappointing that the remote doesn’t come with earphones like the Roku Ultra, but it’s easy to find a cheap pair.

The remote finder function also worked as advertised. I put the remote control under the cushion on the sofa and said, “Hey, Roku, look for the remote control.” It picked up my voice and immediately began to chime. If you can’t hear your voice on the remote control, you can still enable the remote finder feature from the Roku app to ring and locate.

Smart upgrade for many Roku users

Roku Voice Remote Pro is a major upgrade to most other Roku remotes, especially if you have a Roku TV. Roku’s voice capabilities are still very limited compared to Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, but the ability to control your TV with voice is well worth the admission fee. The remote viewfinder function is also convenient, and the headphone jack for private listening is always a plus. If you’re adding a remote to a low-cost media streamer like the Roku Express, $ 30 is a bit expensive, but it’s virtually a must-have as an accessory to your Roku TV.

