Siri may have spilled beans at Apple’s next event





Angela Lang / CNET

Siri may have revealed when Apple’s next event will be, even before the tech giant sends an official invitation. When asked about Apple’s next event on Tuesday, Siri said, “A special event will take place on Tuesday, April 20th at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. All details are available on Apple.com.”

The message from Siri links to Apple’s website, but so far no information has been posted about the April 20th event.

Rumors are swirling about when Apple will host its next product event. Apple could introduce a new iPad with an upgraded screen and perhaps the company’s long-rumored AirTags tracker. Some rumors also point to Apple working on AirPods 3.

See: Apple’s New iPad Pro 2021: What to Expect

Screenshot by CNET

Apple typically sends event invitations a week in advance. If Siri is right that the event will be held on April 20, the invitation could go out today.

According to a message from Siri previously discovered by MacRumors, the event will take place on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California. However, this event can be virtual. Technology giants have hosted online-only events in the coronavirus pandemic that has spurred the wave of blockades around the world.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Apple sent an annual developer invitation to WWDC. This year’s All Virtual Event will take place from June 7th to 11th. Apple often showscase the following features of iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and other software platforms at WWDC:

iOS 15 rumors: release date, hot new features, device compatibility, etc.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos