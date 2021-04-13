Looking at Amazon and Google, Japan participates in data center race in Asia





Tokyo-Japan will provide domestic and international companies with tax incentives and other support in the hope of accelerating its digital transformation and preventing the leakage of confidential information abroad. We encourage you to set up a data center.

On Monday, the government’s Growth Strategy Council began discussing ways to facilitate investment in data centers. Given the amount of power needed to store information, the cost of power is significant in planning. Encouraging facilities outside the metropolis also helps reduce the risk of natural disasters that would destroy facilities currently concentrated in Tokyo and Osaka.

“We will build a reliable supply chain for advanced semiconductors and decentralize data center locations,” said Katsunobu Kato, chairman of the council.

Japan believes that securing data centers and state-of-the-art semiconductors is essential to drive the country’s digital transformation. Tokyo also wants to seduce Amazon.com, Google and other major US tech companies as they are reportedly looking for data center locations in Asia.

The government envisions working with local governments to develop a national construction plan. Based on the plan, the central and local governments will provide budget and tax assistance to businesses.

One idea is to encourage construction in areas that generate electricity through renewable energy, such as near offshore wind farms. Data centers with easy access to renewable energy sources will benefit from reduced electricity costs.

Building structures at remote locations can hinder data transfer rates. Delays in the transfer of data related to autonomous driving and medical robots can cause serious problems and undermine confidence in technology. Placing a facility near a smart city with a reliable 5G infrastructure may solve the problem.

In Japan, more than 80% of data centers are in Tokyo or Osaka. Given the potential for major earthquakes in the Nankai Trough, it is considered important to ease concentration.

According to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, China is home to the largest number of data centers in the Asia-Pacific region. China is projected to own 1.7 million square meters of buildings this year, with Japan and Australia each occupying 440,000 square meters.

Data centers consume large amounts of power because they need to cool their equipment, so power consumption is another indicator for size comparison.

According to the Ministry of Industry, data centers in North America lead 51% in power consumption. With a 28% share of the Asia-Pacific region, China is said to have the advantage of vast space, cheap electricity prices, and minimal bureaucratic formalism in obtaining permits to build facilities. I will.

According to sources close to the Japanese government, Google and other major US tech companies are building new large-scale data centers in Asia. For security reasons, the company does not disclose where to build it. However, in Japan, it seems that they are leasing the use of some data centers operated by domestic businesses.

Chat provider Line recently admitted that its center in South Korea holds some of the data obtained in Japan. The company outlined plans to return the data to Japan in stages.

Data centers may be subject to local laws and regulations. For example, Chinese authorities may endanger personal information and force the center to disclose data.

If tech companies turn to overseas centers to reduce costs, they can pose a national security risk. You can mitigate risk by encouraging the construction of a data center at home.

Drafting rules on the protection of information can be complicated, as data centers are primarily run by private sector stakeholders. By adding more facilities in Japan, companies will have more options for storing data in Japan.

