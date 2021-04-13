BCG Digital Ventures launches Season 2 “Same, Samebut Tech” on a major Tech and Culture podcast.





NEW YORK-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Corporate Innovation and Technology Leader BCG Digital Ventures (BCGDV) today launched the second season of major technology and culture podcasts, Same, Same but Tech. ..

Organized by Spotifys’ new Head of Innovation, former BCGDV partner, serial entrepreneur Mauhan M Zonoozy, and Same Same but Tech, it brings together the smartest minds of emerging industries to discuss the broad impact of technology on society and culture. .. Same Same but Tech is a narrative show featuring fascinating weekly topics, from space travel to plant-based meat to the rise of deepfake.

After the breakout of the first season, including being ranked in the Top 100 list of technology podcasts on Apple Podcasts within the first week, today’s tech executives’ favorite shows are back and technology is what makes our culture. We’ll tell you a real-world story about how you’re changing.

Every part of our lives and culture is changing with technology and innovation. From eating to traveling to creating art, it’s the same, says tech host Mauhan MZonoozy. I think it’s all so cool, and the awe and wonders of it shouldn’t be reserved for overly stuffy or academic conversations. Same the same, but Tech invites the most fascinating people from big companies, from Impossible Foods and Techstars to Dapper Labs, to bend their minds, change games, and tell great stories as much as fun.

Following the highly successful first season, which included notable guests such as Blue Apron founder and CEO, Twitch co-founder, GIPHY CTO, and Paramount Pictures futurists, Season 2 took revenge. Take a new approach. Sharing theories about the intersection of technology, culture and everyday life. New episodes are dropped every Tuesday and are available everywhere you hear Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and podcasts.

Same and same, but Tech is a new type of podcast that actually sheds light on some of the radical trends in technology that are transforming our planet, and an American entrepreneur famous for the next featured guest. The house, Brad Feld, said. Mohan and I had a great conversation about how the world of distribution is changing and its impact on society. I wouldn’t be surprised if George and Judy Jetson’s imaginative tools were soon in us.

As an extension of the Boston Consulting Group, Digital Ventures uses podcasts as an opportunity to highlight corporate innovation and digital business building through extraordinary stories and analogies. Same and same, but Tech is the smartest and most smart in the world to share stories about how technology and innovation are changing the very structure of our culture, from food to art to space travel. Introducing a spirit full of entrepreneurial spirit.

To keep up with Season 2 of Same, Same but Tech, check out www.samesamepodcast.com, follow social media on @SSBTpodcast, and subscribe where Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or podcasts are available.

About BCG Digital Ventures (BCGDV)

BCG Digital Ventures (BCGDV) is the Boston Consulting Group’s Corporate Innovation and Digital Business Building Division. The organization invents, launches, expands and invests in new businesses that change the industry with the world’s most influential companies. BCGDV’s diverse and interdisciplinary team of entrepreneurs, operators and investors works across departments and rapidly transitions from ideas to markets in less than 12 months. Founded in 2014, the organization has 11 innovation centers and satellite locations around the world.

About Mauhan MZonoozy

Mauhan M Zonoozy is a creative technology entrepreneur, investor and executive with 15 years of experience in launching and scaling zero-to-one products in consumer and prosumer technology, new media and art. A pioneer of innovation passionate about exploring the complex intersections of technology and culture, Zonoozy is a former partner of BCGDV and new head of innovation at Spotifys, defining the company’s long-term commercial and growth path. And identify potential moonshots on Spotify. Among his many achievements, the last startup, serial entrepreneur Bubble, was acquired by Cricket Media with the help of Warner Bros. Zonoozy graduated from Georgetown University with excellent results, graduated from Georgetown Law, and graduated from Stanford Ignite at Business School.

