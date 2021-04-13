iOS15 Wish List





Last year’s iOS 14 release was one of the best iPhone updates ever. Apple hasn’t necessarily provided all of its wishlists since last spring, but it’s made a big leap forward with a staggering number of products, including a major home screen refresh, a significant privacy advance, and a significant streamlined Siri UI. Achieved.

Looking forward to iOS 15, we hope Apple will work on some of the evergreen complaints (Siri), but the addition of major changes such as the app library and home screen widgets makes iOS more modern. A system that has greatly helped to make mobile operating flexible. But I want Apple to go further. Below are some of the most desired features and changes in this year’s major iPhone OS updates. Also, check out the wishlists for macOS 12, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 soon.

Appearance lock screen

In addition to two non-customizable shortcuts, the iPhone lock screen does almost nothing but display the time and date, and battery level (easily). Its main purpose is to display notifications when they arrive, but the lock screen isn’t really the best place to go. It should flash when new, but when you see the old notification on the lock screen, there aren’t many utilities. If you swipe down to see the notification shade, it will not be delivered as well.

It would be much better to be able to place the widget on the lock screen. If there are security concerns about displaying data on an unlocked phone (although Face ID should be able to handle it the same as notifications), Siri will be proactive in responding alternatives. You can also view what you think is informed and useful. About our usage habits. It may appear if the calendar event is coming soon, but not if it is more than an hour away. If you always call your mom at 3 pm on Saturday, you may see a “Call Mom” ​​button near that time. Current weather and short-term forecasts may always be displayed. Tap any of these to unlock your iPhone (using Face ID) and go directly to the associated app.

The lock screen for the current time and date and list of notifications isn’t working very well for what the latest lock screen should aim for. Intuitively, it helps you to do what you are holding your iPhone directly. And it helps you keep it locked longer.

Always displayed

Apple Watch has a always-on display. OLED Android phones have had a always-on display for years. There is no reason why OLED iPhone models can’t have them as well. The iPhone’s always-on “sleep” screen should look like a lock screen, but with some tweaks. I need to see the time, date and battery life on a black background, but I don’t see any notifications. Perhaps the new notification will appear temporarily and disappear, but there are few reasons to receive the call.

The always-on display is strange to the iPhone.

EverythingApplePro

I want Apple to take complexity ideas from the Apple Watch and add them to the lock screen and the always-on sleep screen. Perhaps four of them are in standardized format, adjacent to the clock. Developers can complicate the app and users can choose the four they want to see. This is a great way to get simple information without having to pick up your smartphone and dive into the app. You can get some of what you need without unlocking your phone. It will make your iPhone more convenient even at rest, while providing important features to promote digital health and well-being.

App library

The App Library was one of the biggest and best new features in iOS 14. Where all apps are located, you can remove rarely used apps from your home screen. This is Apple’s answer to the AppDrawer that Android users have forever. ..

The concept is great, but I’m a little dissatisfied with the implementation. Automatic grouping of apps is confusing. If you don’t see the icon, you don’t know which app belongs to which group. Also, tapping the big icon for each group opens the app, but tapping the small group of four icons doesn’t make sense. The group at the bottom right opens for exploration. The automatic placement of groups is also frustrating. Do not relocate core interface features each time you access a group. Otherwise, you won’t understand where you need to go to do something.

Using the App Library isn’t as intuitive as it should be, and its constant relocation violates all good interface rules.

IDG

Apple can modify each App Library group to display four large icons and tap anywhere in the group (rather than launching the app directly) to open the group. Group placement must be static and editable (using the normal tap-and-hold “jiggle mode”). Also,[設定]To[アプリライブラリ]Instead of dragging the screen down or tapping the search bar at the top, you need the option to make the app library list view by default.

App weather

The Weather app has been stuck in the past and hasn’t changed much since it was redesigned in iOS 7. It’s time to completely overhaul the visuals and move from the Weather Channel as a data source. Why did Apple buy Dark Sky?

This is the design of the app very 3 years ago.

Apple

Weather is one of the things that everyone has different priorities, so the new weather app needs to focus on adaptability and customization options, as well as raising the interface to the latest standards. We would like to see live radar, detailed information, actual 7-day forecasts, and weather service alerts, not to mention designs that don’t look like they were designed three years ago.

Home home

While talking about apps that need to be overhauled, the Home app feels like Apple doesn’t care about HomeKit’s stuff at all. With a basic square grid with minimal information, do you have any direct feedback on what happens when you tap and hold one? Are the lights adjusted individually rather than in groups?

Home needs a larger “widget” for a variety of HomeKit-enabled devices that displays more information about its current state and has smarter integrated controls. The HomePod needs its own tab to display the results of recent queries and Siri questions that need visual assistance. The design philosophy needs to be radically changed throughout the app. This makes smart home technology really seem to be important to Apple. Today’s Home apps have a very “minimal viable product” feel and don’t look good.

stock

The Stocks app might have been useful in the days when you had to call a broker to make a deal, but now smartphone trading is in the spotlight. It feels wasteful to manually add a stock symbol just to get data that you can’t really act on.

Imagine if you could get all this data from a stock trading app and link it to take action.

Apple

Apple needs to enable financial apps such as Robinhood, E * Trade, and TD Ameritrade to integrate with Apple’s Stocks app via API. This keeps Stocks up to date with your account. Also, if you want to make a deal, the Stocks app can deep link to that exact stock in a supported app. These changes may actually open it.

Default app

In iOS 14, Apple allows you to select a different web browser or email app as the default, so when you click a link to send an email, the selected app will automatically open instead of Safari or email.

In a subsequent update, Siri will ask which audio app to use when requesting a song, artist, album, or podcast to play. It’s not exactly the same (you can’t go to the settings and change the defaults), it’s the beginning. Let’s go ahead and already choose the actual default.

There’s no reason Apple can’t go any further. Forcing people to Apple Maps when asking for directions or tapping an address is a protective trade principle that benefits Apple, not Apple’s customers.

IDG

Want to assign a default camera app? The App Store has a lot of good choices, but the lock screen camera button is always Apple’s only, as is the case with asking Siri to take a picture. Messaging also needs to get the default app processing. In some parts of the world, WeChat is everything, and the fact that Apple always wants to use messages must always be frustrating.

Siri (again)

Last year, Apple continued to improve Siri, but pointed out that there is a long way to go to Google Assistant and Alexa. I wrote about my hopes for Siri on iOS 13:

Siri is still lagging behind the Google Assistant and Alexa in its ability to answer common questions and take appropriate action using third-party hardware and services. There are many obvious shortcomings. You can search for flight numbers in Spotlight to get detailed flight information, but when you contact Siri, you’ll see a web search. Siri needs better speech recognition, faster response times, and more “fun” activities such as trivia quizzes and games. We need to provide more accurate answers to a much wider range of questions.

Even now, two years later, that’s all true. Siri is still failing on pretty basic things that it should be able to do, such as flight status. Also, the ability to link commands without having to say “Hey Siri” every time should have been added many years ago. Why can’t I tell Siri to stop or snooze the ringing alarm? And it’s absolutely ridiculous that Siri needs a network connection to do anything. For privacy-conscious companies like Apple, local tasks such as setting timers and reminders should work completely offline.

Siri’s new on-screen indicators have been a long-deferred improvement, but Siri needs to be not only more beautiful, but also dramatically smarter and more functional.

Apple

Apple tried to make it sound like it had a big boost in iOS 14 by saying it knew 20 times more than the facts, as Siri knew three years ago. Sorry, the fact that it’s 20 times more than iOS 11 days isn’t the standard Apple needs to meet. That number should be two orders of magnitude higher! Apple likes to advertise 25 billion Siri requests a month as impressive numbers, but that’s just a big number that sounds impressive. Over 1.65 billion Apple devices are in active use worldwide. This is 15 pathetic requests per month per device. On average, users make only one Siri request every other day on each device.

Security and privacy App tracking transparency

Last year we asked Apple to make reliability and performance the core pillars of iOS 14, but the release of iOS 14 was very solid. Not surprisingly, an operating system deployed to hundreds of millions of users using five years of iPhone hardware isn’t bulletproof, but Apple has a reputation for iOS 14 reliability. ..

What surprised us most was the big push to privacy features. From app tracking transparency to restricted access to hidden clipboards, microphones and cameras, and even the App Store’s “privacy label,” Apple is fed up with the abuse of privacy prevailing in smartphone apps. Seems to be doing.

iOS 14 privacy protection includes notifications when the app reads the clipboard. iOS 15 should do more!

IDG

Privacy protection is a big advantage for Apple so far, and I hope iOS 15 pushes further to prevent unnecessary and greedy gobbling of personal data. Your average user doesn’t have the most subtle clues about how much personally identifiable information is being collected. Apple has taken a big step in app tracking transparency with iOS 14.5, which is a good war for Apple to escalate.

2FA app integration

With iOS 14, Apple has added a great feature to get a two-factor verification code sent via SMS and paste it into the appropriate request field with a tap. This is a huge improvement in usability compared to going back and forth between a message and the app or site you’re trying to access.

However, SMS isn’t really the best 2FA method. The one-time use code generated by the code app is much safer. Apple needs to build a secure API that allows apps such as Authy, Google Authenticator, and Microsoft Authenticator to automatically fill in 2FA request fields. It works the same as SMS autofill, but only for one-time code generation apps.

For over 20 years, I have been professionally writing about technology throughout the adult professional life. I like to understand how complex technologies work and explain them in a way that everyone can understand.

