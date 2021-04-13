Now Siri says the spring event is April 20th and Apple may just be trolling us





It looks like another rumored product launch is coming and going, and we don’t know what to think about anymore. And someone on Apple’s Siri team may be having fun at our expense.

As MacRumors first found, Siri answered a few questions with very strange answers when asked “When is the next Apple event?” Tuesday morning. Instead of the standard “Get all the details of Apple events on Apple.com,” Siri told some people, including our own Roman Loyola, “The special event will be Cupertino on Tuesday, April 20th.” Will be held at Apple Park in California. ”If so, that means the invitation is likely to leave today or tomorrow.

This shows yet another chapter of the Spring Event Saga, which was to be held in mid-March, late March, April, at all, and this time in April. There are many factors that can cause delays, but we really don’t know what to believe anymore.

Well, that’s also a mystery as to what will be released. With a mini LED display, a faster A14X chip, and a better camera, the iPad Pro is almost certain to come out, but otherwise it’s unclear. The most persistent rumors were about AirTags, but we’re not so sure after Apple started extending the Find My program without mentioning its own tracker. AirPods are also eating up the rumored factory, but the latest report says it will be postponed until fall. The iPad mini may come out like the new M1 iMac, but at this point it’s just a headache.

All we know is that Apple hasn’t waited so long for a new product to be announced. That’s why we’re obviously angry. But I’m sure something will come soon.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to the IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

