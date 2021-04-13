Can biobanks become the currency of the innovation economy?





Biobanks have come a long way in the last 30 years. Biobanks have emerged as a rich data repository from the tentative origin of being nothing more than a frozen farm storing tissue samples, in case the technology may find ways to unravel knowledge in the future. These vast, multi-layered and complex libraries have endless possibilities. Biobank provides valuable insights into census, disease research, genomics, and personalized medicine by storing blood, urine, and tissue samples along with relevant genomic and medical data. All biobanks are unique, but they need to serve two main goals: improving patient health care and driving breakthroughs in development and health care. To date, Biobank has primarily operated as an independent innovation center, evolving its own best-practice methods for protecting and regulating the human body. Storage and use. Currently, the biobank is at the turning point. Biobanks need to take a strategic approach, remove past silos and adopt new roles for service providers in order to achieve their goals and ensure their survival. By adopting technological advances to share data, protect and track samples, and adopt global standards, Biobank is a service provider that puts patients at the center of their long-term strategy and provides tools to researchers. You can move to a new strategic model of. They need to promote drug discovery.

Protecting Sample Quality and Integrity Biobank samples are at least valuable and often irreplaceable. The first element of the strategic approach is to protect these samples in a safe, secure and well-structured way, while at the same time making them easily accessible and available to researchers. Cryopreservation has always been an integral part of Biobank’s workflow, but recent refrigeration advances have brought a new level of consistency and peace of mind when it comes to storing delicate and valuable samples. Freezing storage with an air handling system and liquid nitrogen injection ensures accurate temperature control and uniformity and protects against power outages. Even living tissues can now be stored on a daily basis at temperatures as low as -200 ° C. Consumables also play a major role in sample integrity and quality, as well as indexing and searching. Cryopreservation vials provide important front-line protection between the sample and its surrounding environment, so a sealing mechanism is needed to maintain sample integrity at low temperatures. An effective sealing mechanism reduces the possibility of leaks and minimizes evaporation to prevent sample loss and changes in concentration. The capping and uncapping cycles can cause wear on the vials and cap seals as the sample enters and exits the storage area. Therefore, it is important that the tube and sealing mechanism are robust enough to withstand this handling process.

However, protection is only half the storage story. Samples also need to be accurately cataloged. By attaching a high quality 2D barcode, each sample is automatically sorted, easily retrieved and readable in all environmental conditions. These barcodes must remain readable throughout the life of the sample and withstand time testing.

The second criterion for achieving a strategic approach that opens channels for collaboration is sharing information through collaboration with other biobanks and broader research groups. Many biobanks were created decades ago because scientists took the initiative to store samples for unknown potential uses. Without knowledge, models, or data from existing biobanks, owners sought to set their own quality, integrity, and access requirements. Siloed biobanks are a legacy of these isolated projects. The situation is very different now. We know that if you can’t share a dataset, the use of the dataset is limited. The very existence of the dataset is threatened if the biobank cannot be shown to benefit the patient. Fewer publicly available results and attributional discoveries can reduce funding and potentially fewer voluntary donors, especially if the social interests of the biobank are not understood. Many biobanks are already aware of the benefits of collaboration and the power of data assimilation. The One Million Genome Project is one such success story. Biobanks from 24 European countries have come together to promise cross-border centralized access to one million genomes by 2022. This extensive database is expected to provide the knowledge to drive disease prevention campaigns and develop personalized therapies. With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, researchers and biobanks are collaborating in many new and innovative ways to facilitate the discovery of effective treatments and vaccines. UK-funded Medicines Discovery Catapult (MDC) has expanded its BioSamples supply network to create one of the world’s largest virtual biobanks with access to over 1.5 million samples at 330 clinical sites. Recent projects included mapping the spread of new COVID-19 mutants as they migrated the UK population. By adopting a collaborative approach, biobanks can better meet the needs of their users and provide the information and access they need to truly accelerate the discovery of new therapies. Expanding this collaboration globally will reveal a deeper understanding of the population and allow clinical trials to be extrapolated from the focus of the United States and Europe to a more diverse population. Adopting Standardization by Regulatory Compliance Although the sample library has evolved to provide a wealth of information, there are no regulations regarding the collection, storage, or processing of human samples. Biobanks need to be standardized to demonstrate their capabilities, bring fairness to quality assurance, and ensure consistent operation to protect biological materials and data.

A recent report from Nature Biotechnology highlights this issue, with 81% of biomedical researchers constrained by inadequate quality and quantity of biological samples, and 80% of companies having difficulty accessing materials. I feel that. Introduced in 2018. These global requirements, especially for biobanks, set a competent, impartial and consistent operational benchmark. When researchers choose a biobank, they need to be confident that their work can be replicated reliably, and with ISO 20387 certification, the biobank gives the sample fair reliability. , Can give confidence to those who use them. To date, only two human tissue biobanks and one US veterinary biobank have been accredited, but the widespread adoption of this accreditation is only a matter of time and is therefore expected. Biobanks that do not comply can suffer competitive disadvantages.

Borrowing Knowledge through Industry Partnerships Biobanks are becoming service providers to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology research industries, and many industry specialists can provide biobank owners with the experience and knowledge to help them achieve this goal. I will. Biobank owners can talk to scholars and experts in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to gain unique insights into the needs of their target audience and gain a broader understanding of the end-to-end drug discovery process. can do. Biobanks need to look outward to adopt cutting-edge technology and technology, integrate with other biobanks, and comply with the latest regulatory guidelines.

By taking this approach, biobanks can find ways to guarantee their business in the future against the wider political, social, economic and technical unknowns. This transfer of knowledge was demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because industries with little knowledge of refrigeration technology need to quickly learn and adapt to working in this new way. This is just one part of the power of true collaboration.

As biobanks evolve to become service providers, patients will become more centralized. By sharing data, implementing the latest technology tools, and adopting the latest standards, Biobank can help unleash its full potential and drive drug discovery. The potential hidden in these valuable repositories has only been revealed.

1. Thank you for sharing. Nut biotechnology. 2020; 38 (1005). Doi: 10.1038 / s41587-020-0678-x

About the author

Eric Steinfelder, Director of Biobanking Market Development, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Product Management Director, Olga Mihairowa

