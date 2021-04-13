Sony PS5 April update adds new external storage option





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Did you run out of space on your PS5? The fix is ​​finally here. Sony announced on Tuesday that a software update in April will add the ability to save games to an external USB drive.

Sony states that the new update announced in its blog post will be “globally rolled out tomorrow.” The company says that games can be stored in external storage, but PlayStation 5 games cannot actually be played from an external drive. Instead, we envision this as a faster way to hot swap games on the PS5’s built-in solid-state drive.

“It’s faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from disk,” Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform planning and management for PlayStation, wrote in a post. “PS5 games are designed to take advantage of the console’s ultra-fast SSD, so you can’t play PS5 titles from USB extended storage.”

“PS5 titles can’t be downloaded directly to USB expansion storage either, but games that are transferred or copied back to internal storage will be updated automatically if applicable,” added Nishino.

Currently playing: See this: 5 issues that PS5 still needs to solve

5:59

Sony’s latest consoles come with an 825GB SSD, but only about 667GB is actually available to users. As the size of the game grows rapidly, gamers may quickly find that they are running out of space as there are only a few titles on the console.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is equipped with 1TB SSD, and Series S is equipped with 512GB. Like the PS5, Microsoft’s console doesn’t have all of its storage available to users, but there’s a special “storage expansion” slot on the back of Microsoft that makes it easy to add space. This (expensive) option mimics fast internal storage and allows you to not only store but also play games containing next-generation titles designed for Series X or Series S from an external drive.

You can also use a traditional USB-connected external hard drive or SSD, but like the PS5, you can’t play next-generation games from that storage.

Other new features in the April update include the ability to automatically pre-download game updates and “Share Play across Generations” that allows PS5 users to share their screens with their PS4 friends. Sony added that this includes the ability for PS4 users to “try PS5 games through shared play” by virtually passing the controller or playing cooperative games together. I am.

