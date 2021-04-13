New agrifood-tech seed fund Food Sparks launched





The FoodSparks fund invests in pan-European seeds and early-stage start-ups to provide access to strategic capital and support for scale-up, thereby providing the world’s most pressing in food production, supply and sustainability. We will work towards innovative solutions to some of the problems we face.

The fund offers up to 30 million ($ 35.7 million) investments over up to four years with the goal of investing in about 10 startups annually. All invested companies are based in Europe / EFTA and Israel, equipped with protective and scalable technology, in line with EIT Foods’ mission to make food systems more sustainable, healthy and reliable. I am.

In addition to capital, startups and entrepreneurs included in the fund will be given access to advice and mentoring from the wider EIT food community.

Food Sparks, managed by PeakBridge, will be led by managing partner Yoni Glickman and will work with investors to enable portfolio companies to profit from potential co-investments and subsequent investment opportunities.

PeakBridge’s managing partner, Erich Sieber, said PeakBridge’s collaboration between EIT Food and FoodSparks, in addition to privileged access to transaction flow, due diligence and business development, will give portfolio companies direct access to the EIT Food network. Value added in addition to our significant investment.

EIT Food CEO Andy Zynga said funding next-generation agrifood innovation is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure a sustainable future for our global food system. Said. Therefore, we are very pleased to announce the launch of the Food Sparks Fund. Working with PeakBridge and its venture capital resources, entrepreneurs and start-ups across Europe realize their ambitions whether they find the next big meat alternative or reduce food waste. , Can provide an opportunity to expand your ideas.

