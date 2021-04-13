Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 patch is a “step” to bring the game back to the PlayStation Store





CD Projekt will continue to patch and support Cyberpunk 2077 after the rocky launch, including a return to the PlayStation Store on PS4 and PS5. Talking to Reuters, CD Projekt co-CEO Adam Kicinski told the studio, “Friendship,” with Sony, with a big 1.2 patch in March, the company decided to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to the PlayStation Store. One step closer. Last month’s big Cyberpunk 2077 update included hundreds of fixes for people exploring the Night City. This update includes stability, animation, graphics and more. However, it seems that this update also introduces some new bugs.

Have you played Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes, No

More than 100 days have passed since Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store. The game started with a myriad of performance issues and bugs, with the latest generation consoles recording the biggest hits.

Sony withdrew the game from its digital storefront on December 17, 2020, just a week after its global launch. Sony has offered a refund for the game, saying the title will be removed “until further notice”. Despite the buggy launch and delisting from the PS Store, Cyberpunk 2077 sold over 13 million copies in the first 10 days. Along with plans to eventually sell more copies by releasing the next generation version of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X, successful sales are that CD Projekt does not immediately throw towels on Cyberpunk 2077. Means.

I don’t see the option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077, “said Kitinsky.

For more information, check out how Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.2 update fixed one of the most noticeable typos in the game. And read CD Projekt’s plans to develop future AAA titles for The Witcher and Cyberpunk at the same time starting next year.

Logan Plant is an IGN news writer and production assistant for IGN’s weekly Nintendo show, Nintendo Voice Chat. You can find him on Twitter at @LoganJPlant.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos