StoreDot’s ultra-fast rechargeable battery technology for electric vehicles wins Frost & Sullivan’s New Product Innovation Award





The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award aims to recognize individuals or companies that have achieved innovative or disruptive breakthroughs in their field. StoreDot won the award for its innovative Flash Battery XFC technology, which can charge EVs in just five minutes and deliver up to 300 miles of mileage in the same amount of time it takes to refuel a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle. This breakthrough is achieved by replacing the graphite in the cell anode with metalloid nanoparticles and a unique organic compound to overcome major safety issues, battery cycle life, and expansion during the charging process. Will be done. In particular, Frost & Sullivan analysts noted Flash Battery’s unique ability to eliminate issues such as plating, thermal fluctuations, and unstable charging.

StoreDot’s XFC batteries have been benchmarked against competing products for several attributes (fitting to market needs, reliability, quality, positioning, and design) and their impact on customers (brand equity). StoreDot achieved almost perfect scores in both categories. This has been certified by Flash Battery as a “one-stop shop solution that provides safe, fast charging.”

We offer solutions at competitive prices and are backed by strong industry partnerships with OEMs, manufacturers and energy providers. “

Vijay Wilfred, Senior Research Analyst at TechVision at Frost & Sullivan, said: “Batteries are one of the key technologies when it comes to EV integration, and lithium-ion batteries have revolutionized the industry, but these systems require long charging times, and StoreDot’s technology is an important step up. With outstanding performance in both categories, the company was one step ahead of its competitors. With a strong R & D team, we can see that it can be achieved. Rapid commercialization through mass production. “

StoreDot’s R & D team is made up of more than 100 scientists, including 34 PHDs, and “is continually committed to achieving the disruptive development of Flash Battery technology,” said Frost & Sullivan. In addition, StoreDot’s strong and diverse patent portfolio of 82 global patents provides a significant competitive advantage in the fast-growing fast-charging battery market.

In January of this year, StoreDot achieved the world’s first when it unveiled an engineering sample of first-generation battery technology manufactured on a standard lithium-ion production line. This eliminates the need for manufacturing partners to invest in expensive custom manufacturing equipment, removing a major barrier to achieving the full commercialization of StoreDot’s XFC technology.

Frost & Sullivan said another indicator of StoreDot’s ability to thrive commercially is its focus on meeting the needs of the future EV industry with second- and third-generation technologies. It was. Launched as a prototype in late 2021, StoreDot’s second-generation batteries feature a silicon-dominated anode, bringing the price of XFC technology much closer to that of a standard lithium-ion battery. Looking further ahead, the 3rd generation cell uses hybrid solid-state technology to provide extreme energy density (XED) as an evolution to XFC by increasing the number of miles charged per minute. We will continuously improve the EV driving experience.

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO and co-founder of StoreDot, said: “We are delighted to receive this award. This is a testament to the vision and efforts of StoreDot’s team of qualified scientists and partners. The world is facing an ever-increasing environmental crisis. To EV Rapid transitions play an important role in helping the planet, but to reach that goal, truly proven new battery technology must be available. “

Myersdorf continues. “Even today, there are sarcastic people who believe that XFC is impossible. Still, it has proved many times that it is very realistic. For the first time in 2019, we partnered with BP for the first time in the world. Demonstrated two live charges-EV with wheels, and more recently the launch of first-generation engineering samples. This award from industry experts not only allows XFC, but also runs commercially. It is possible and further demonstrates that it is ready for mass production. “

About StoreDot: StoreDot is a pioneer in ultra-fast charging (XFC) batteries that overcomes critical barriers to mainstream EV adoption and charging anxiety. By designing and synthesizing its own organic and inorganic compounds, the company revolutionizes traditional lithium-ion batteries and completes EVs in just five minutes in the same amount of time as refueling a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle. I made it possible to charge. StoreDot’s battery technology is optimized for the next generation, offering the best driver experience with XFC on lithium-ion batteries and extreme energy density (XED).

StoreDot’s strategic investors include bp, Daimler, Samsung Ventures and TDK. In 2019, the company achieved the world’s first by demonstrating a live full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just five minutes. StoreDot is the first to move XFC battery technology from the lab to a commercially viable product and presents an engineering sample of a first-generation battery designed to be manufactured on a large scale on a traditional Li-lion production line. did.

For more information, please visit www.store-dot.com.

Source StoreDot

Related Links

http://www.store-dot.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos