Roku’s new $ 40 streamer with 4K HDR, voice remote control could be the best value ever





Roku’s Express 4K.

Roku offers 4K upgrades to Affordable Express, creating new products that rival Amazon and Google’s latest 4K streamers, as well as our favorite streamer, Roku Streaming Stick Plus. A new $ 40 player, called Express 4K Plus, will arrive in mid-May. The small box retains the same design as the HD-only Express, but adds a faster and more powerful processor, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and a voice remote control.

Point Anywhere’s voice remote is the biggest improvement over the old $ 40 Roku Premiere, which includes an IR-based “simple” remote with no voice control. The remote control included with Express 4K Plus is basically the same as the Streaming Stick Plus remote control, with the ability to accept voice commands and control your TV via power, volume, and mute buttons. It doesn’t have the newVoice Remote Pro headphone jack, shortcut keys, or near-field voice features, but it brings the Express 4K Plus to the same remote level as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Chromecast with Google TV. Both cost $ 10 more. ..

Roku Express 4K Plus can be pasted on your TV.

Unlike these two streamers and the latest Roku Ultra, the Dolby Vision HDR format is not supported on Roku Express 4K Plus. However, you can use HDR10 to play video in 4K, and it also supports HDR10 Plus (assuming your TV supports either format). Other features include running Roku’s latest OS 10 software and support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Speaking of Apple, the new remote also has a dedicated button to launch the Apple TV Plus streaming service, joining the Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu buttons.

Like its predecessor, Roku says it comes in a box with everything it needs, including an HDMI cable to connect to a TV. This will also be the first Roku to support third-party micro USB Ethernet adapters. This should appeal to anyone who wants a wired connection without having to buy the company’s more expensive Ultra box.

Read more: The best wired TV streamer to save your home Wi-Fi bandwidth

Express 4K, which has no “plus” in its name and replaces the voice remote with a simple one, will be available exclusively in Walmart for $ 35 in the United States.

With new features and low prices, Roku, years after its last update, seems to be at risk of preying on the $ 50 Streaming Stick Plus sales of CNET’s favorite Roku streamer.

In an interview with CNET, Roku’s Vice President of Product Strategy, Mark Ely, admitted that the gap between the two devices was “narrowed” with this release, but Streaming Stick Plus’s Wi-Fi range is even better. It states that it is. A minimalist dongle design that is more portable and can be hidden behind the TV. In contrast, the Express line has adhesive tape that can be attached to the back or bottom of the TV.

However, Ely does not quantify how large the Wi-Fi range gap is or whether there is a speed difference between the Streaming Stick Plus and the new chips in the Express 4K Plus.

Find a complete CNET review of Roku Express 4K Plus in May.

