“Fortnite” Alloy Skin Release Date and “Horizon Zero Dawn” Crossover Event, Details





Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy for PlayStation 4 is the next video game character to appear in Fortnite Loop.

Season 5 was full of video game characters such as Kratos, Master Chief, and Ryu, but Season 6 was previously reserved exclusively for Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft. The surprise was ruined in advance because the Aloys loading screen image was leaked, but you can expect another powerful female video game protagonist on Fortnite.

This crossover symbolizes the growing relationship between Sony and Sony. On the same day that the crossover was announced, Sony was confirmed to be investing an additional $ 200 million in Fortnite developers to build existing investment relationships. If you’re excited about this Horizon Zero Dawn crossover with Fortnite, here’s everything you need to know.

When is the release date for Fortnite Horizon Zero Dawn costumes and bundles?

Alloy will be coming to Fortnite on April 15, 2021, but some players will be able to get it in advance through event details later.

It wasn’t really a surprise as this announcement was leaked just hours before the official announcement on April 13. Still, it’s good that Horizon Zero Dawn fans don’t have to wait long for Fortnite to get Aloy.

Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle Epic Games

How much does a Fortnite Aloy skin cost?

Alloys will be released as individual outfits and as part of a larger bundle.

The exact price of Aloys hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Fortnite costumes usually cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, and bundles cost around 2,200 V-Bucks. If you want to get all the Horizon Zero Dawn items on Fortnite after April 15th, you may need to spend $ 19.99 on the 2800 V-Bucks. Most of the items that are part of her bundle can also be purchased individually.

The Horizon Zero Dawn bundle includes a dedicated Aloy the Skywatcher loading screen and Aloys Spear Pickaxe, as well as Blaze Canister Black Bling, Glinthawk Glider, Heart-rizon emote, and Shield-Weaver Wrap. Epic Games offers the Ice Hunter Aloy style, based on The Frozen Wilds DLC, to all PS5 players who own Aloy costumes.

What is Fortnite’s special Horizon Zero Dawn event?

To celebrate this new costume, Epic Games is hosting several special events at Fortnite. Both give you the opportunity to use the Alloy costume without buying it. First, there’s a new limited-time mode called Team Up! Alloy & Lara.

In this mode, a root-locked duo match automatically creates a player’s alloy or lara, using only the alloy bow and laras dual pistol as weapons. It starts at 9am EST on April 16th and runs until 9am EST on April 18th.

A limited-time event featuring Lara and Alloy is coming to Fortnite.Epic Games

That said, if you don’t want to pay for the alloy skin, other events will be more interesting to you. PS5 and PS4 players will be able to participate in the April 14th Alloy Cup. This point-based event rewards the team for winning and killing the player with a bow. The breakdown of the points of the event is as follows.

1st place: 35 points 2nd place: 29 points 3rd place: 26 points 4th place: 24 points 5th place: 22 points 6th place: 20 points 7th place: 19 points 8th place: 18 points 9th place: 17 points 10th place: 16 points 11th place: 15 points 12th place: 14 points 13th place: 13 points 14th place: 12 points 15th place: 11 points 16th place: 10 points 17th place: 9 points Elimination using a bow: 8 points 18th place: 8 points 19 Place: 7 points 20th place: 6 points 21st place: 5 points 22nd place: 4 points 23rd place: 3 points All eliminations: 2 points 24th place: 2 points 25th place: 1 point

The event runs from 6:00 pm EST on April 14th to 9:00 pm EST and requires a Level 30 account and two-factor authentication. Still, if you’re willing to spend some time, top teams can get the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle early.

Alloy arrives at Fortnite on April 15, 2021.

