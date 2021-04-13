Valorant patch 2.07 notes: Astra buffs, Raze nerfs, Viper bug fixes





Astras getting a little extra utility with the latest patch of Valorants. This patch also includes a few weaknesses in Raze, fixes for weird Viper bugs, and some great quality of life upgrades for everyone.

The biggest change in this patch is in Astra, whose Gravity Well ability attracts players even when spreading spikes. This may seem like a pretty small change, but it’s actually more convenient than you might think. Rejection stops when Astra removes the player from the rejection range. This should make Gravity Well one of the best post-planted characters in the game, a great way to protect the bomb site after the spikes have been planted.

Raise has also changed a lot, but only the sound effects of her abilities. Now when Raze jumps into the air with the Blast Pack, it will play a new sound. This means that if the raise is trying to sneak a blast pack, the player will raise his head a little more-across the corridor or boost to some boxes.

This patch also includes a Viper bug fix that prevented players from receiving the correct amount of bullet damage after being poisoned. Finally, Riot used this patch to make the ping wheel faster and more predictable. This should help everyone in the game communicate, especially if you don’t want to use voice chat.

To see all the changes that arrived in Valorant patch 2.07, check the entire patch notes.

Valorant patch 2.07 note agent update

Astra

Gravity well

Now pulls agents that are unspike

Diffuse is interrupted when they are pulled out of the diffuse range

Raise

An audio cue has been added to indicate that Blast Pack Explosion and Showstopper have launched VFX and boosted in the air, making them less noticeable and clearing the playspace quickly.

Viper

Fixed a bug in calculating whether damage taken during corruption was fatal to a player with armor.

Most notably, this caused a martial shot when the target dropped to 50, reducing it to 1 health instead of killing the enemy.

Quality of Life The feel of the pinwheel selection tool has improved. This makes Cypher Tripwires more predictable and allows team colors to appear in the associated observer. Bug Fixed an issue that could cause spectators and observers to display incorrect aiming vectors for scoped sniper rifles when switching views. The wrong view will settle in the correct position in about 1 second. The correct view is now displayed immediately.

Agent

Yor is no longer able to plant spikes after using Gate Crash while Dimension Shift is active. Fixed an unintended dome that Astra saw when Astra came out of the Astral Form while Omen was alto.Sometimes cyphers who break it can no longer place spy cams on cyber cage projectiles Fixed an issue where kill joy was disabled and alarm bots were chased by distant targets when they were re-enabled Server Selector And various localization issues with promotional screens Fixed a bug where the match history filter did not work properly

When viewing a friend’s match history, you may receive an error message because there are too many filters to display. This limit is set to aid performance, but should only occur if you are viewing your friend’s career.

Fixed a bug where players would have to restart the client to remove the conflicting queue limit after the social limit was over. Fixed a bug where some players weren’t penalized for AFK after the match ended during the remake. A player using a Russian keyboard has fixed a bug.Fixed a bug where party pushtalk was having problems resetting the voice chat settings of the player who replaced it with a Thai keyboard

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos