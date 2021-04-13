Penns Dental and Penn Engineering unite to form a center for innovation and precision dentistry





Philadelphia, April 13, 2021 / PRNewswire /-With a common vision to transform the future of oral medicine, Pennsylvania Institute of Technology and the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology have formed the Innovation & Precision Dentistry Center (CiPD). .. Invented and realized by co-director Dr. Michelle Kufpen Dentistry and Ph.D. Kathleen Stepeoff Pen Engineering’s CiPD bridges the two schools through cutting-edge research and technology to address the unmet needs of oral hygiene, especially in the areas of caries, periodontal disease and head and neck. We are accelerating the development of new solutions and devices. Cervical cancer. CiPD also prioritizes programs that develop the next generation of leaders in oral health care innovation.

“There is an urgent need to find better ways to diagnose, prevent and treat oral disorders, especially in an affordable and accessible way for the most vulnerable people,” says Dr. Kuu. “That is our driving force to bring this center together.”

“We have integrated the schools around this mission,” adds Dr. Stebe. “We have formed a community of scholars to develop and leverage new engineering paradigms and explore new approaches to address oral health. More importantly, we will influence this area. Train a new community of scholars. “

Three of CiPD’s key partners have focused on translatable technology to study disease mechanisms and develop precise diagnostics and affordable treatments to promote oral, craniofacial health, It plays an important role in training and funding opportunities for the center to promote entrepreneurship. They include the Penn Health-Tech Center for Health, Devices and Technology, the Penn Institute for Biomedical Informatic, and the Penn Center for Innovation. The fourth major partner is Pendental’s Clinical and Translational Research Center.

Both doctors. Koo and Stebe emphasize that training programs under development are fundamental to the impact of the transformation they want to achieve. And in the field of joint research, the following research is progressing in particular. A microrobot that removes plaque from the tooth surface and biofilm from the root canal. Customized N95 respirator that uses 3D face scan to improve functionality and comfort. A portable device for COVID-19 detection using saliva. Artificial intelligence to develop more effective antibacterial agents. Nanocarriers for drug delivery that accurately target bone diseases. Organ-on-chip technology that mimics complex and dynamic structures to study oral disorders and new treatments.

