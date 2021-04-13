Square Enix announces Yuffie-focused FINAL FANTASY 7 remake intergrade for PS5





Square Enix has announced that the PlayStation 5’s new Yuffie-focused episode “Final Fantasy 7” Remake Intergrade will be referred to as the “Final Fantasy 7” Remake Episode Intermission.

“FINAL FANTASY 7” Remake Intergrade

“FINAL FANTASY 7” Remake Intergrade is an extended version of the classic PS1 title for PS5 in 2020. In this new PS5 exclusive episode, Yuffie attempts to steal Silla Power Company’s most powerful materia.

Yuffie is a member of the elite army of Utai Ninja operatives and has a unique playstyle that allows her to throw her iconic giant shuriken at the enemy. She can also attack using long-range ninjutsu, which can infuse the power of elements of fire, ice, lighting, or wind.

According to VG247, Yuffie has an ability called Vanishment, which can be charged with Elemental Ninjutsu, doing more damage based on the amount of ATB spent before it.

The “FF7” character also has another ability called Windstorm. This creates a devastating gust that damages nearby enemies and fires them at her.

Additional characters will also appear in the “FINAL FANTASY 7” remake EPISODE INTERmission. Characters such as Sonon, Zhijie, Billy Bob, Nayo and Polk will join Yuffie.

According to Push Square, Weiss, the sadistic ruler of Shinra’s Top Secret Underground Research Center Deep Ground, will also be part of the gameplay.

Square Enix also shared the English voice behind the new characters in FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Episode Intermission. These include Susie Yong as Yuffie Kisaragi, Alex Le as Sonon Kusakabe, Daman Mills as Weiss, Griffin Puatou as Gigier, and Ashley Boettcher. Nayo, David Goldstein, Billy Bob, Daniel Ammerman, Pork.

The FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake Intergrade will be available as a free update to anyone who owns a FF7 Remake on PS4 on June 10th. However, Yuffie’s FF7R episode intermission will be purchased separately.

Introducing a digital mini soundtrack containing “Shinobi no Descendants” and a digital deluxe edition containing a digital mini art book containing concept art and character sheets.

According to Games Radar, customers who pre-order the FF7 Remake Intergrade will be offered a pre-order bonus Cacstar weapon for use in the FF7R Episode Intermission.

What is “FINAL FANTASY 7”?

The gameplay of FINAL FANTASY 7 is comparable to previous FINAL FANTASY games and Japanese role-playing games. The game has three play modes: world map, field, and battle screen.

At its most spectacular scale, players explore the entire world of FINAL FANTASY VII on a 3D world map. The world map is littered with representations of areas where players can enter, such as the environment, towns, and ruins.

Natural barriers such as deserts, mountains and bodies of water impede walking access to some areas. As the game progresses, players will receive vehicles that will help them pass through these obstacles.

For the first time in the series, field mode is represented in 3D space. Players can explore the environment, talk to characters, advance stories, and start event games.

