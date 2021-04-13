Why Tesla shares soared on Tuesday





what happened

Shares of electric vehicle and green energy company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) soared on Tuesday. As of 3:42 pm eastern daylight savings time, inventories have increased by approximately 7.8%.

Due to the combination of the bright mood of the market for growing stocks and recent optimistic notes about the company from analysts, stock prices were probably trading higher.

So what

Many tech stocks were trading at high prices on Tuesday, and at the time of this writing, the high-tech Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1%. However, many growth stocks like Tesla have risen by more than a few percent. Broadly speaking, growth stocks appear to be recovering from the plunges they experienced in late February and early March.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy has released an estimate of Tesla’s first-quarter price-earnings ratio. This is above the current average analyst’s forecast for this period. Levy also said he believes the company’s vehicle deliveries in 2021 may be higher than expected. He forecasts 929,000 deliveries this year, up from about 500,000 in 2020.

This bullish view of Tesla’s business weighed on another analyst’s optimistic remarks on Monday.

So

Tesla is rapidly building production capacity for both vehicles and batteries this year. So far, demand seems to be growing in line with its rapidly increasing production. However, investors need to see if this is the case throughout the year.

Management has led the 2021 vehicle delivery to increase by more than 50%.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

