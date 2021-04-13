No, Google! Vivaldi users do not get FloCed.





Old habits die hard.

Google’s new data collection venture is a nuisance. This new advertising technology, called FLoC (The Federated Learning of Cohorts), aims to replace related technologies such as third-party cookies and third-party localStorage. This is clearly a dangerous step that harms your privacy.

It is currently being tested on Google Chrome and is part of the Chromium browser engine.

Now, the real question. What is Vivaldis’s position on this new technology by Google?

Since it’s based on Chromium, this is a pretty valid question. But while the truth is that it relies on the Chromium engine to render the page correctly, Vivaldis’ similarities with Chrome (and other Chromium-based browsers) end here.

FLoC off! Vivaldi does not support FloC.

Vivaldi defends your privacy rights. We do not approve tracking and profiling in any disguise. We certainly do not allow our products to build local tracking profiles.

For us, the word privacy means real privacy. We don’t twist it and reverse it. We don’t even observe how you use our products. Our privacy policy is simple and clear. We don’t want to track you.

FLoC, a tracking technology that invades privacy.

Google will continue to profile and track users in the absence of third-party cookies and localStorage.

We present FLoC as part of a set of so-called privacy technologies, but here we can get rid of that pretense. FLoC is a privacy-invading tracking technology.

Does FloC work with Vivaldi?

FLoC experiments do not work in Vivaldi. This depends on some hidden settings that aren’t enabled in Vivaldi.

Chrome’s FLoC component needs to call Google’s server to see if Google can work. This is because Google only enables it in parts of the world that are not covered by the European GDPR. There seems to be still debate as to whether FLoC may be legal under the GDPR regulations. We will continue to follow this closely in the future.

Vivaldi uses the Chromium engine, but we’ve changed the engine in a variety of ways to keep it good and safe for the user. Vivaldi is not allowed to make such calls to Google.

The FLoC API is not supported and will be disabled no matter how it is implemented. It doesn’t protect your privacy, and unknowingly transferring your privacy for Google’s financial gain is certainly not beneficial to your users.

Why FLoC? Because third-party cookies are dying.

Traditionally, many websites have legally relied on third-party cookies to maintain their login. Blocking third-party cookies will corrupt these logins. However, these were abused for tracking purposes, and some browsers started blocking third-party cookies anyway.

Websites are steadily migrating to alternative login solutions that do not rely on third-party cookies, and soon it is possible that third-party cookies will be disabled by default in all browsers.

This presents a challenge for tracking companies like Google that want to remain dominant, so they look for alternatives. FLoC is one of them.

Like many privacy-oriented products, Vivaldi has a built-in tracker blocker that blocks known third-party trackers regardless of whether they can be identified using cookies, localStorage, or fingerprints.

Described third-party cookies.

You can use third-party cookies, one of the basic technologies that advertisers rely on, to build user behavior profiles. These behavioral profiles display targeted ads that match the user’s personality, instead of contextual ads that are based on the page the user is currently viewing.

Such ads, which are sometimes seen as a way to make money, can be used to influence user behavior and control a large number of people. They can even be tied to social media accounts, names, real people, their friends and relatives, and everything they have posted about themselves.

The majority of online advertising and trackers belong to a few major companies such as Google and Facebook. These companies will collect vast amounts of data from all the trackers they offer and will come to know all these private aspects of your personality.

This type of tracking, which tracks one of the greatest invasions of privacy in our time, threatens our personality. It jeopardizes our privacy. But it’s forgiven because we’re used to it and people don’t have a loud enough voice.

Vivaldi believes that it should not be legal for a company to create a profile about you. You do not have the right to create a profile with or without permission. There is no way to agree.[OK]It’s not a button click. There is no other way.

How do third-party cookies make tracking easier?

The ad or tracking resource (script or tracking pixel) is contained on the page where the ad is hosted. When the browser loads the cookie for the first time, the tracker uses a unique identifier to set a third-party cookie.

Each time a user requests a tracking resource, a cookie is sent to the tracker, which associates it with the data from the previous request. Over time, when a visitor visits multiple websites with the same company’s tracker, the company can get a complete picture of what the user is doing. The pages they are looking at, their political views, the medical conditions they may have, where they live, and how much of their time is spent online.

More annoying trackers can monitor what you type on the page and mouse movements.

How does FloC work? It keeps a tab in your browsing history.

FLoC will do all the profiling work within the browser. The browser sees everything you browse, so it collects data about your browsing habits and determines your preferences.

This is different from browsers that keep browsing history. It analyzes your personal behavior for Google. It determines which aspects of your browsing behavior are important, and if enough others share that behavior, it assigns you the same ID as all of them.

Advertising companies can no longer see unique identifiers, so they can’t see exactly what you’re viewing unless they’re the same company that manufactures the browser you’re using. , I can’t see you specifically. That’s wonderful.

However, it turns out that everyone who buys a particular medical product appears to belong to Group (FLoC) 1324, or 98744, or 19287.

Now things are starting to get ugly.

Therefore, if you have one of these FLoC IDs, you will be able to display ads for that product, even if that particular medical condition is something you want to keep on your own.

All of them are anonymized. Sounds okay, but it’s far from the truth.

They can still understand that you have that particular medical problem. Appearing to belong to a particular age group, or appearing to have certain traits because they share the same ID with others who have certain traits.

Statistical analysis of these identities is difficult for small advertising companies. They don’t get that much data to work with. Not all websites that display that FLoCID will be displayed.

The company that gets to know the ID best is the one that manages the maximum amount of Google’s advertising space.

So once again, Google claims more advantages.

FloC publishes the data. More than ever.

Previously, advertising companies could only see aspects of your personality related to the website on which the ad was used. Ad providers used only for 1000 websites could only see each visitor on one or two sites, so they couldn’t build a lot of tracking data about you.

FLoC changes this completely. Its core design involves sharing new information with advertisers.

All websites now display the ID generated from the behavior on all other websites. You can use it for calculations on websites that have only content-targeted ads or no ads at all. This technology is currently in the stage and is subject to change in the future.

When you visit a website that is related to a very personal subject, with or without FLoC advertising, all other sites you visit will be notified of your FLoC ID and will visit that particular type of site. It will be shown that you did. Although they are completely different advertising companies, they share the same information about the websites they visit.

FLoC has a serious impact on society as a whole.

FLoC has a very serious impact on people living in an environment where personality aspects such as sexuality, political perspective and religion are persecuted. Everything can be part of FLoCID.

The dictatorship may understand that opponents often appear to have one of the same five FLoCID. Anyone who visits a website that is currently managed nationwide with that ID can be at risk. The same can be done in countries that outlaw certain religions or sexualities.

This is no longer about privacy, it goes beyond it. It crosses the line for personal safety.

First user. Not FLoC.

There is great concern that the number FLoCID has reached a very dangerous stage. Can you imagine this?

The reality is that there were ads that existed before they were tracked. However, they were usually context-sensitive. The ad was about cars because you were browsing a website that sells auto parts. You got the relevant ad because it’s what you were looking at. I saw a very specific product ad I was looking at on a completely different website a week ago, so I didn’t have to go crazy. Advertising companies have made money. The website made money from advertising companies.

Perhaps if only tracking is no longer used, this approach will soon return to the major types of advertising. After all, it’s still very effective today.

But instead of creating a problem-free world of targeted advertising, we are facing a new reality of monitoring and personalized profiling through FLoC and the privacy sandbox.

Reject FLoC. You should do too.

Opinions from Vivaldi developers Tarquin Wilton Jones and Julien Picalausa

