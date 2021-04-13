CDMO adopts innovative technology to create digital threads





The pharmaceutical industry has a reputation for resisting change. The general wisdom is that pharmaceutical companies do not want to invest in unproven manufacturing technologies due to the high cost of validation.

And while the pandemic has led more companies to adopt innovative systems, risky investments are still a new idea for most companies involved in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The contract manufacturing department is an exception. A successful CDMO is one that allows you to complete multiple customer projects quickly and at the right price. As a result, contractors have always invested in innovative methodologies to meet evolving demand.

This trend is accelerating, according to ABI Research analyst Michael Larner, who produced a report on digital transformation in the CDMO sector. CDMO is investing in digital technology to work more effectively with multiple customers, he says.

Like the electronics market, contract pharmaceutical companies play an important role in bringing their products to market, he explains. One of the biggest challenges for these types of manufacturers is the restructuring of production lines from one client to another. It also introduces continuous manufacturing, rather than spending time switching from one batch to another.

According to Lerner, current cGMP regulations require manufacturers to have well-documented SOPs, but many still collect data and store it on paper, causing errors. It’s more likely.

As a result, he tells GEN that outsourced manufacturers are increasingly required to create digital threads that connect all drug-related information, from laboratories to production lines to supply chains to patients.

According to Lerner, the need to track multiple manufacturing projects is especially important for CDMOs involved in the manufacture of personalized medicine.

The pharmaceutical company can create medicines and medicines that meet his ongoing personal needs. This development requires manufacturers to transform their production lines into more personalized processes, facilitate investment in production planning, and readjust machines on the shop floor.

Fight against fake and hackers

Digital technology also plays a role in helping CDMO and its customers protect their supply chains and manufacturing operations. Lerner points out that regulators, governments and patients need to trust the quality, efficacy and reliability of the medicines and vaccines they manufacture. In short, the entrusted manufacturers involved need to protect their business.

Counterfeit medicines need to be removed from the supply chain before they reach the patient. This is an important priority. He continues that the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) focuses on increasing transparency in the pharmaceutical supply chain. In connection with the previous point, computer viruses are changing and consignment manufacturers need to invest in security software to strengthen their networks.

Larner argues that cross-industry collaboration helps the CDMO and biopharmaceutical industries get the most out of digital manufacturing technology, both in terms of product quality and data management.

BioPhorum is the best example of industry-wide collaboration between manufacturers and technology suppliers, he says. The BioPhorum Digital Maturity Model helps both parties understand the type of investment required to move from a pre-digital plant to a fully adaptive plant.

