New Google Photos video editing feature finally available on Android





Photo: Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo

Google announced in February that it would add new video editing tools to its photo app, but these updates were initially only visible on iOS devices. Currently, Google is deploying the same tools to Android users, according to the Android police.

New editing tools allow users to apply finer-grained edits to their videos, such as brightness, contrast, saturation, and warmth. Currently, there are over 30 controls in total, including trimming, stabilizing, adding filters, changing perspectives, and more.

Even better news: Updates look like server-side updates, so all Android users, not just Pixel owners, should eventually receive the upgrade. If the update doesn’t reach your phone automatically, you should be able to search the Google Photos app in the Google Play store and update from there. I checked the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, and Pixel 3a XL and found the update.

These new video editing tools are free, but many of the new photo editing tools that come with the update aren’t. Only Google One subscribers have access to more advanced features on Pixel smartphones such as Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, and Dynamic Suggestions. (And you need Android 8.0 or later to access them.) Blur and Color Pop will continue to be available to everyone.

These photo editing tools, even the latest version of iOS, haven’t migrated to iOS yet. (I confirmed it on iPhone12.)

In addition, after June 1st, all high quality photos and videos uploaded to Google Drive will be counted in storage. Uploads made before that cutoff do not count towards the limit. A Google One subscription starts at $ 3 / month or $ 30 / year for 200GB. This isn’t too bad considering that only 15GB can be started for free. Also, if you want to back up your photos to your local secondary drive, you don’t need to upgrade unless you care about the editing tools behind the paywall.

