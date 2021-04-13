Apple, Google and Coca-Cola are one of more than 300 companies pushing Biden to reduce emissions by 50% in 2030.





More than 300 companies and investors, including tech giants and major utilities, are ambitious to the Biden administration to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% from 2005 levels by 2030. We are calling for the setting of climate change targets.

According to analysts, that goal will almost double the US’s previous commitment to reducing emissions, and the period will require dramatic changes in the electricity and transportation sector and other economies as a whole.

The signatories of the open letter sent on Tuesday employ a total of 6 million American workers in all 50 states, from small businesses to large businesses, with annual revenues in excess of $ 3 trillion. ..

President Biden is considering carbon reduction policy options expected by 2030 ahead of the Virtual International Climate Summit, which will take place April 22-23.

Bidens’ climate envoy John Kerry will head to China and South Korea later this week to lay the foundation for a climate change initiative ahead of the end-of-month meeting. The role of climate change in trade negotiations has become a problem between the Biden administration and Republicans, as China adheres to its own emission reduction commitments.

Read: Biden Invites Putin and West to Global Climate Negotiations

Read: Biden says Biden is ready to issue an executive order to force banks and investors to reveal climate exposure

The 2030 goal is considered a non-binding National Decision Contribution (NDC) and is an important milestone for Biden to move the country towards its ultimate goal of zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. .. April 22nd.

Opinion: Why do we need all our hands to invent the technology needed to overcome climate change?

Tuesday letter. This includes Microsoft MSFT, + 1.01%, Walmart WMT, -0.31%, Unilever UL, -0.04%, Exelon EXC, + 0.96%, General Electric GE, -1.10%, PG & E PCG, + 0.69%, Edison. Will be. + 0.89% of the participants, International EIX, was organized by the We Mean Business Union, a group of companies that support actions to accelerate the transition to a carbon-free economy. Ceres, a supporter of green investment, also promoted this effort.

The investor signers of this letter represent assets under management totaling over $ 1 trillion, including pension giant CalSTRS, New York Comptroller, New York City Comptroller, and California Administration.

Please read the complete list of participants.

Millions of Americans are already affected by climate change, including severe winter storms that caused power outages in Texas and other states, deadly wildfires in California, and record hurricanes in the southeast and Gulf. Business leaders write that they feel.

They wrote that in the last 12 months alone, human and financial losses have been serious. Tragically, the effects of these devastating climates also disproportionately impact the marginalized, low-income communities that are most intolerable of them. We now have to act to slow the flow and change direction.

Opinion: How the Fed can give a green light to environmentally sustainable investment

After President Trump’s resignation, Biden returned the United States to the Paris Agreement, which so far has made climate change a major theme for the president, but business leaders said more action was needed. They told Biden that an effective national climate strategy requires us all, but by quickly setting bold US 2030 goals, only you can set the course.

As a related step, dozens of European lawmakers, executives and trade union leaders also urged the United States on Tuesday to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half over the next decade. They called for a transatlantic alliance for a fair and sustainable transition to a low-carbon economy, the Associated Press reported.

Read: Biden to Accelerate Offshore Wind Energy Projects

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos