Why Technology Startup Stories Are Important For Toronto





This year was a difficult year for everyone, but the upswing of the Toronto startup scene was one bright spot. Since everything turned upside down last year, the city’s young tech ventures have been caught up in the frenzy of pivots, talent wars, venture deals and IPOs that have emerged in a year of pandemic malaise.

Technology has always been important to our lives, but last year we revealed how irreplaceable technology has become for today’s and tomorrow’s economies. Technology is so important that you can no longer fly under radar. We need to pay attention to the trends that will shape the future of GTA’s economy.

Toronto’s population is growing faster than any other city in Canada and the United States, which is nurtured and fed by an ecosystem of world-class university training grounds, research institutes and technology hubs. It was an important driver of Canada’s innovation economy. The pandemic has begun. The country’s venture capital investment surged 500% in the 2010s, local technician employment surged, and 2019 alone surged 16.6%. During Trump’s time, Canada made great efforts to reverse the brain drain by returning engineers and scooping up immigrants who felt unwelcome in the United States. No city has benefited as much as Toronto. There has long been a diversity of employers, capitals and cultures to absorb engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs around the world.

In 2021, the growth of our tech scene was reshaped by a pandemic, but it continues to grow strongly. This sector is the second best year of venture capital investment in history, driven by record investments in biotechnology and health startups, including prominent GTA ventures such as Structura Biotechnology, Antibe Therapeutics and Think Research, and the national economy. Overall, it is rapidly outpacing other industries. With so many investments sloshing, some companies struggle to hire enough senior staff. Meanwhile, local advanced manufacturing ventures such as Myant Inc., Mosaic Manufacturing and Kepler Communications are transforming Ontario’s industrial base right in front of us.

Now, after months of hardship, recovery is imminent. The pandemic is still very much to us, but there is light on the horizon. Many Toronto citizens roll up their sleeves for vaccination and feel better months ahead. The real estate market is returning to its old bubbling self, supported by optimism and low interest rates. The Canadian Conference Committee predicts a sharp recovery in GDP due to stagnant demand, the end of travel restrictions, and the release of tens of billions of dollars of unused household savings.

Meanwhile, governments around the world are actively planning for climate-friendly infrastructure. US President Joe Biden wants to spend $ 3 trillion. This could be a big deal for Canadian clean tech companies and other suppliers. In short, everything is lined up for rebounds and Canada’s most vibrant startup scene is preparing to market to it.

These tend to be seen daily in my inbox and conversations with hundreds of great entrepreneurs. Innovation hubs exist to identify, guide and scale up these ideas when they have the potential to change the world. Toronto has some of the best ideas.

That’s why we’re partnering with Torstar to tell the story of Toronto’s innovation. Startups and their ideas are driving the city into the future, and we all need to understand how that future is shaped.

Yung Wu is the CEO of the MaRS Discovery District. Toronto Star’s parent company, Torstar, has partnered with MaRS to highlight the innovation of Canadian companies.

Disclaimer This content was created as part of a partnership and may not meet the standards of impartial or independent journalism.

