Gord is a fantasy town builder exploring “adventure strategy”





My town is getting worse rapidly and my tribe probably won’t survive, but I’m down to test my luck

There’s never a shortage of city builders and management games, but what about something like Gordo? It immediately stands out with its roots in Slavic folklore, survival-oriented premises, and the ability to pursue quests. This is not a game to relax peacefully, it is certainly.

As your place of residence grows, you need to be intertwined with threats in multiple ways: other tribes, freaky beasts, hunger and illness, crumbled sanity, and the ability to spell your people. Even a huge god. (I want to do something that couldn’t be expressed in words to get a powerful spell.) Overall, Gord seems to be in the same headspace as games like Frostpunk, RimWorld, and Darkest Dungeon. ..

About these quests — According to Covenant.dev, Gord uses an “AI-driven” system. “The main purpose is to guide gameplay, and versatile side quests and random encounters send you into the wilderness to hunt down legendary creatures and fight the nasty tragedy that infects the area.”

I also like the sound of custom scenarios that “adjust almost anything”. That feeling stems from the perspective of keeping things fresh over time and the desire to reduce the annoyances and ultimately win. do not starve. In Gordo, you will be able to change factors such as level size, raid strength, environment to play, types of enemies you face, starting resources, and even the severity of the weather. Of course, don’t forget the Horrors. . “

Founded by CD Projekt Red and 11-bit studio producer Stan Just, the studio expects Gord on Steam to launch a PC in 2022. Indeed, we keep tabs. I have a lot of things I like about this first show alone.

If necessary, add the game to your wishlist on Steam (or put it in your mind).

