Google Healthcare Partnerships Over the Last 6 Months: Timeline

Google has continued its commitment to healthcare by supporting the country’s pandemic response, optimizing clinical workflows, and pursuing strategic partnerships to promote secure health data management.

Below is a timeline that outlines the major moves Google has made with other organizations recently.

October 28, 2020: Google Health has partnered with the Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minnesota, to take the initiative to support artificial intelligence radiation therapy programs.

November 16, 2020: New York announces a web-based tool developed in partnership with Google to connect state residents to food, housing and COVID-19 related service resources during a pandemic.

On the same day, Google Cloud AI and Harvard Global Health Institute released a new version of the COVID-19 Public Forecasts dashboard, which they co-developed. It provides a US-wide hospitalization and mortality forecast.

November 17, 2020: Camden, NJ-based Cooper University Healthcare releases a wellness app co-developed by Google Cloud and the University of North Carolina to support the mental health of frontline workers and first responders. Did.

December 2, 2020: Google has begun piloting a new tool developed in collaboration with HHS’s Department of Medical Research and Quality. This is intended to help people remember important questions they want to ask their doctor during a medical visit.

December 3, 2020: Google Cloud has partnered with Meditech to introduce a new cloud-based subscription model EHR platform.

December 9, 2020: Google has released a new Google Health app that connects individuals to clinical research. The technology giant has partnered with Boston-based Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital to conduct the first research on an app focused on respiratory disease.

December 17, 2020: Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network’s parent company, Highmark Health, has entered into a six-year partnership with Google Cloud for Living Health, a technology-driven healthcare model.

January 21, 2021: Google’s sister company, Verily, has agreed with Microsoft to run a biomedical research platform on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

February 1, 2021: Google Cloud has entered into a multi-year partnership to integrate machine learning technology into the cervical cancer diagnostic screening system of healthcare technology company Hologic.

February 12, 2021: Google Cloud has partnered with the University of Minnesota, based in Minneapolis, to create an educational program for students pursuing a healthcare career.

February 23, 2021: Google and St. Louis-based Ascension continue collaboration launched in 2018 by deploying a tool called CareStudio to help clinicians better organize and retrieve patient information. Did.

March 2, 2021: Highmark Health is built on a technology partnership with Google Cloud through a six-year collaboration with technology giant sister company Verily. Highmark said it will add Verily’s digital care tools to the Living Health model for patients and clinicians to manage chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

March 30, 2021: Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center joins Google’s Care Studio EHR search tool pilot.

April 1, 2021: Really working with Atlanta-based Morehouse College to offer scholarships to students interested in STEM and institutional connections between students and the biotechnology and life sciences industry Aimed to build.

