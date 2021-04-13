The ignorant mask regime may stay here unless you resist it





The mask may be eternal. We need to agree with the fact that the majority of the US population wears masks in public for years, perhaps decades.

Even if herd immunity is ensured, even if 100% of the population is vaccinated, there will be zero COVID cases nationwide, and the miraculous coronavirus will learn to communicate in human language and frankly. Even hit me, some Americans, especially those in the big blue cities, keep covering their faces and are ashamed that you won’t go with them.

That very depressing idea.

For over a year, public health officials have urged us to put up with temporary inconveniences, but we always have a calming promise that it will be a little longer. But recently, the NPR has vigorously reported on the growing number of people who see masks as a permanent and absolute source of security.

Influenza and other respiratory illnesses are declining this year due to face coverings everywhere, our state news agency tells us, so we tell them You may have to keep wearing it. Meanwhile, rapper Will.i.amand Honeywell has announced a $ 300 super-sized smart mask. Xupermask allows the wearer to chat over the phone and listen to sweet music while conveying virtues.

None of this should give anyone a little confidence that the era of ubiquitous masking will soon be behind us.

Yes, masks reduce the transmission of diseases in the air. Do you know what else reduces infections? It stays in the protective plastic foam of the living room and never goes out to the dirty, dirty or infectious outdoors. And even if it makes sense to wear a mask in a small indoor room, it’s totally unscientific, yes, wearing a mask outdoors is moronic, but still the residents of the blue states Insist.

Hah. Some mask fanatics have advanced degrees that are unwise enough for humans to infer.

Troublesome moments with double-masked parents at a child’s birthday party, ridiculous restaurant rituals, masked to unmasked in our city, all annoying public glare continues. They would say that paying Health Most Holy and Sacred Safety is a tiny price. The giant band of Americans is literally lost in our eyesight and perception.

It is an ominous phenomenon that is fundamentally contrary to our cultural history.

Many cultures accept facial coverings. But Western culture is not in it. Western culture enjoys the human face and shape a lot. As a result, westernization is often accompanied by eastern modesty (need to expose the backside or plunge dcolletage to celebrate the face).

The future hidden behind protective masks as millions of people roam is the celebration of the human form of Greece and Rome and the Genesis teaching that God formed men and women in his image. It is a sharp departure from the Western ideals rooted in both.

The typical conservative reaction to blame the government does not apply here at all. Its predominantly cultural power to promote masking where it is not needed. And with private actors enthusiastically lined up, Big Tech is actively curbing science that questioned the effectiveness of wearing masks.

Still, we can still resist this phenomenon. We can fight this faceless future with our own refusal. You can clearly understand when you proudly decorate your lipstick, smile at a passerby, or speak. Simply put, we can go back to the normal past when people’s faces brighten our day instead of scaring us.

Of course, there is some safety in wearing a mask. There was always. But in the wiser recent past, most people have realized that such a small protection is not worth hiding our face day or night.

We should secretly accept an eternally masked regime, but treat fellow citizens who are less compassionate with compassion. We value things like basic human interactions, ridiculing those who cling to facial security blankets and those who wear high-tech, celebrity-approved facial guts. Don’t be shy to do. It’s okay to admit that the faceless world is not the world we want to live in.

So take every opportunity to expose your face to the nice fresh air, packers and grins. Don’t hesitate to the masked masses. Many of us want to see your face.

Twitter: @BlueBoxDave

