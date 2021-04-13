Six latest interoperability initiatives by Google, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft





Hannah Mitchell-Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Printed | Email

Reports of excessive provider burnout caused by the lack of interoperability of EHRs have spawned Big Tech’s market entry.

The latest six interoperability initiatives published by Becker’s Hospital Review:

According to the April 9th ​​STAT report, Google is in the early stages of a new project aimed at researching and developing a new consumer health recording tool for Android users. Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center announces a pilot of Google’s EHR search tool on March 30 to help clinicians better organize and scan patient information. did. According to a company blog post on February 24, Microsoft will release its first update to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare in April. This includes new features for remote patient monitoring and Microsoft Teams and Epic EHR integration. Based in Oakland, Calif., Kaiser Permanente is migrating to technology giant Azure Cloud Platform in collaboration with IT services companies Accenture and Microsoft, according to a news release on February 3. According to a December 28 Presherald report, Los Angeles County has partnered with health startup Healthvana to roll out a new digital service that allows residents to store COVID-19 vaccination records on Apple Wallet or a similar Google platform. .. On December 8, Amazon Web Services launched a new service for healthcare and life sciences organizations that aggregates information into a data lake and automatically normalizes it for machine learning. AWS released the existing COVID-19 data lake to the public on April 8 to support hospitals, researchers, and public health authorities.

Other EHR Articles: Google Develops New Consumer Health Recording Tool: 7 Things You Need to Know Awareness, Access is Patient’s Biggest Barrier to Accessing Clinical Notes: 6 Insights Epic, During a Pandemic Editech’s Top EHR Vendors: KLAS

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Are you interested in linking or reprinting this content? Click here to view the policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos