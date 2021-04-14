Global Building and Construction Industry Report 2021: Technological Advances That Enable Market Sustainability-ResearchAndMarkets.com





Dublin-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The “Technological Advances That Enable Sustainability in the Building and Construction Industry” report has been added to the offerings at ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The research service, entitled “Technology Advances That Enable Sustainability in the Building and Construction Industry,” focuses on identifying and analyzing technologies that can improve the sustainability of the building and construction industry. The study also assesses the impact of these technologies on SDGs.

Increased industrialization and urbanization activities will further increase global energy consumption and subsequent carbon emissions, thereby increasing the environmental impact of the building and construction industry. Improper disposal of environmentally hazardous waste and demolition waste in the construction industry also has a negative impact on the health of the people living in the surrounding area.

Therefore, these adverse effects provide a compelling example of adopting sustainable construction technology. This will enable us to reduce carbon emissions and natural resource consumption, optimize water use and minimize the impact of climate change.I

It also requires relevant stakeholders to leverage innovative technologies to enhance material reuse and utilize energy-efficient technologies. This will help the building and construction industry achieve sustainability and help stakeholders respond to sustainability. Development Goals (SDG).

This study focuses on three key technical areas.

Use sustainable building materials to reduce embodied carbon.Improving energy efficiency and incorporating biocompatibility design using Net Zero Energy Building

This study focuses on a variety of factors that drive the development and adoption of technologies, including:

Global and regional trends and initiatives Stakeholder initiatives such as collaboration, partnerships, financing and investment.Growth opportunities for technology development and notable stakeholders and stakeholders working to improve the sustainability of the building and construction industry

Main topics to cover:

1.0 Strategic obligations

2.0 Executive Summary

2.1 Survey scope

2.2 Survey method

2.3 Key findings-Sustainability in architecture and construction

3.0 Overview of Sustainability in the Building and Construction Industry

3.1 Sustainability Needs in the Building and Construction Sector

3.2 Environmental impact of the building and construction sector

3.3 Key Factors Affecting Sustainable Technology Adoption in the Building and Construction Industry

3.4 Environmental impact assessment along the building and construction value chain

3.5 Sustainable approaches to improving sustainability in the building and construction sector

3.6 Impact of the building and construction industry on SDGs

3.7 Key Sustainability Trends to Improve the Building and Construction Industry

4.0 Technologies that enable sustainability trends

4.1 Sustainable building materials

4.1.1 Materialized carbon reduction in traditional construction materials

4.1.2 Impact of Sustainable Building Materials on Sustainable Development Goals

4.1.3 Impact of Sustainable Building Materials on Reduction of Carbon Emissions During Construction

4.1.4 Increasing interest in reducing concrete carbon and adopting bio-based materials

4.2 Net Zero Energy Building

4.2.1 Emission reduction obligations are a major driver of renewable energy adoption

4.2.2 Improved energy efficiency and technology integration will enable the construction of net zero energy buildings

4.2.3 Impact of Net Zero Energy Building on Sustainable Development Goals

4.2.4 Net zero energy building that combines energy saving strategy and energy generation strategy

4.2.5 Notable Global Green Building Projects in Australia and the Netherlands

4.2.6 Notable Global Geen Building Projects in Canada and Singapore

4.3 Biomimetics and biocompatibility design

4.3.1 Fusion of Architectural Design and Biological Sciences to Increase Sustainability

4.3.2 Impact of biocompatibility design on sustainable development goals

4.3.3 Nature-inspired innovation paving the way for biocompatible buildings to improve health and well-being

5.0 Industry Initiative

5.1 Regulatory Initiatives to Improve Energy Efficiency and Reduce Carbon Emissions in the Construction Industry

5.2 Collaboration and partnerships to enhance the sustainability of the construction industry

5.3 Increased government funding has facilitated decarbonization of the construction industry

5.4 COVID-19 Transformation of the construction industry due to the global outbreak of pandemics

6.0 Companies to act

6.1 Cost-effective manufacturing process for manufacturing geopolymer concrete

6.2 Use of proprietary bacterial strains to produce biocement

6.3 Industrial hemp-based materials for sustainable construction processes

6.4 Use of residual straw bales as an environmentally friendly alternative to foster resource conservation

6.5 Installing smart devices to increase building sustainability

6.6 Electrochromic smart glass reduces energy consumption and promotes well-being

7.0 Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunities 1: Disruptive technologies that enhance the sustainability of the construction industry

7.2 Green insulation technology enhances energy efficiency and well-being while reducing the use of non-renewable materials

7.3 Growth Opportunities 2: Convergence of technologies that enhance the sustainability of the construction industry

7.4 Cool roof integration with solar power reduces heating and cooling costs by up to 60%

7.5 Growth Opportunities 3: Technology Investment Increases the Sustainability of the Construction Industry

7.6 Co-investment to commercialize sustainable concrete production significantly reduces carbon emissions

8.0 Key contacts

9.0 Next step

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5rqtl.

