Few people in history have had as great an impact on the world as Johannes Gutenberg. In the 15th century, the German inventor introduced typography in Europe, causing a revolution that helped spread knowledge to the masses.

To celebrate this breakthrough, Google dedicated Wednesday’s Doodle to the 21st anniversary of the Gutenberg Museum and launched a retrospective of his life.

Born in Germany around 1400, Gutenberg invented the printing process in 1439, improving the wooden screw press commonly used at the time. His process replaced handwritten manuscripts and woodblock printing with a process that included a combination of type metal, adjustable molds, and unique oil-based inks.

Gutenberg began making books on Latin grammar around 1451, but his most notable work was in 1455, now known as the Gutenberg Bible. There are 42 lines on each page, which is equivalent to the average clerk’s three-year wage, but faster and cheaper than the manuscript version, which takes a year to hand over the letter.

In decades, Gutenberg’s invention spread to more than 200 cities across Europe, and by the 16th century, the press had produced an estimated 200 million books.

Gutenberg’s innovative system led the media era and enabled the economical mass production of printed books. His invention became synonymous with communication, so the name was given to the fast-growing mass media field called the media.

The Gutenberg Project, the oldest library of digitized books, was named in honor of him. Volunteering encourages the creation and distribution of free e-books, and the collection contains over 60,000 items.

