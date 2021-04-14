Meaningful Innovation: How Canadas MaRS Helps Cutting-edge Startups Solve Global Challenges





With 1.5 million square feet in Toronto’s city , MaRS is North America’s largest urban innovation hub. A mix of historic buildings and glazed skyscrapers, this area is a visual reminder of the future of breakthrough technology, not forgetting its historic past. The Old Toronto General Hospital is just one of the iconic buildings in the area. It is also the place where insulin was developed in 1921. Scientific research and discovery is the foundation of the company’s core sectors of health, clean tech, fintech, enterprise, and an aggressively expanding area of ​​manufacturing and platform technology.

However, at the core of MaRS is meaningful innovation. For nonprofits, this means helping high-growth start-ups gain access to their customers, capital and talent, while emphasizing financial success and social progress. The company believes that leveraging new technologies in key areas unleashes the potential to solve real problems and build global companies that create thousands of jobs.

“MaRS says it helps innovators solve the biggest challenges in society, such as climate change, illness and unemployment,” said Bronwin McCarter, a market research analyst at MaRS. “It may seem like a bold statement, but we’re talking about issues in high-impact areas such as developing cancer treatments, building sympathetic robots, and providing next-generation hyperloops. We are working with a very ambitious entrepreneur who is solving. “

The organization recently launched a mission from MaRS, a climate impact challenge across Canada, aimed at accelerating the adoption of climate technology solutions. In this initiative, MaRS will identify promising ventures with technologies that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and work closely with them to remove barriers that are slowing commercial growth. The goal is to get the international economy on track for a green future.

These fast-growing start-ups have technology that disrupts traditional industries, but that doesn’t automatically mean success. The MaRS Knowledge and Insights team, where McCarter works, helps businesses understand rapidly changing markets and raise investor capital. This is a key factor in building and maintaining a competitive enterprise.

“Through the PitchBook platform, we provide data on the industry’s current funding status and capital insights on peers and competitors, along with a carefully selected list of venture capital and private equity investors in line with investment mandates. Profile. “— Bronwyn McCarter, MaRS

Using real-time market data to enhance and inform funding strategies has opened the door to new sources of funding, especially through the COVID-19 outbreak. “We have increasingly relied on PitchBook to help startups identify and access sustainable sources of non-governmental growth capital during the COVID-19 era,” McCarter said. I did.

MaRS companies, like other companies around the world, needed to learn to adapt quickly when the pandemic began. They also play an important role in advancing society through the crisis by not only solving virus-related issues, but also solving some of the ripple effects such as business digitization and promotion of financial inclusion. I played.

“In the last year, we’ve seen a stronger relationship between innovation and the economy,” says McCarter. “This pandemic has demonstrated the resilience of so many Canadian entrepreneurs and the ability to pivot small or large to meet the demands of the new economy.”

